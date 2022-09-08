 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bar in front of panoramic windows
Vetri Cucina
Palms Casino Resort

Filed under:

Chef Marc Vetri’s Restaurant at the Palms Reopens After Closing in March 2020

Vetri Cucina on the 56th floor of the Palms reopens

by Janna Karel

Chef Marc Vetri finally reopens Vetri Cucina at the Palms Casino Resort. Vetri’s Italian restaurant on the 56th floor of the Palms tower debuted in November of 2018, but closed just over a year later, when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all nonessential businesses, including restaurants and casinos to close, in March 2020. The Palms reopened under new ownership in April of this year with many restaurants and venues also reopening.

The Las Vegas outpost of the original Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia will reopen at the Palms on November 1. The menu will include a seasonal variety of antipasti, pasta, meat, fish, and desserts. Among them are foie gras pastrami with toasted brioche, sweet onion crepes with white truffle fondue, spinach gnocchi with ricotta, and smoked baby goat with polenta. The 75-seat bar and restaurant look out over the Las Vegas skyline through panoramic windows.

A dish of Italian food from Vetri Cucina
Vetri Cucina
Palms Casino Resort

Vetri, the James Beard Foundation winner from Philadelphia for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic in 2005, also opened Osteria Fiorella, his Italian restaurant specializing in rustic Italian fare, in September of 2020 at Red Rock Resort.

The Vetri Cucina dining room
Vetri Cucina
Palms Casino Resort

Vetri Cucina

4321 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103 (702) 944-5900 Visit Website

Osteria Fiorella

11011 West Charleston Boulevard, , NV 89135 (702) 797-7777 Visit Website
Foursquare

Palms Casino Resort

4321 West Flamingo Road, , NV 89103 (702) 942-7777 Visit Website
AM Intel

The $400 Million UnCommons Campus Adds Yet Another Restaurant to Its Lineup

Fall Previews 2022

Las Vegas’ 9 Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings

Vegas Restaurant Closings

Beloved Egyptian Restaurant Pots Suddenly Closes

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world