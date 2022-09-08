Chef Marc Vetri’s Restaurant at the Palms Reopens After Closing in March 2020

Chef Marc Vetri finally reopens Vetri Cucina at the Palms Casino Resort. Vetri’s Italian restaurant on the 56th floor of the Palms tower debuted in November of 2018, but closed just over a year later, when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all nonessential businesses, including restaurants and casinos to close, in March 2020. The Palms reopened under new ownership in April of this year with many restaurants and venues also reopening.

The Las Vegas outpost of the original Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia will reopen at the Palms on November 1. The menu will include a seasonal variety of antipasti, pasta, meat, fish, and desserts. Among them are foie gras pastrami with toasted brioche, sweet onion crepes with white truffle fondue, spinach gnocchi with ricotta, and smoked baby goat with polenta. The 75-seat bar and restaurant look out over the Las Vegas skyline through panoramic windows.

Vetri, the James Beard Foundation winner from Philadelphia for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic in 2005, also opened Osteria Fiorella, his Italian restaurant specializing in rustic Italian fare, in September of 2020 at Red Rock Resort.