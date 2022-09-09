Where to Find a Rosh Hashanah Dinner in Las Vegas

Every year for the Rosh Hashana holiday, chef Elizabeth Blau cooks chicken soup with fluffy matzoh balls and German cake with apples and cinnamon. The two-day Rosh Hashanah holiday begins on the evening of September 25 and marks the beginning of the Jewish new year. Traditionally, it is a time for big family meals and sweet desserts, usually with apples and honey.

“These are all family dishes, my mother’s and grandmother’s recipes,” says Blau about the Rosh Hashana menu she put together for her restaurant Honey Salt. “Carrying on family traditions and having friends who are Jewish or not Jewish come and celebrate at our restaurant and our home was very important to us.”

Blau’s menu for the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur includes braided challah bread, traditional matzoh ball soup, fried potato latke pancakes with applesauce, chicken with sweet potato, roasted Brussels sprouts, a carrot and fruit stew called tzimmes, slow-braised brisket, and an apple kuchen cake with honey and cinnamon streusel. The dinner is $61 — or dishes can be ordered a la carte — and comes with apple slices and honey to dip for a sweet new year.

Here are other restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley that are offering dine-in and take-out menus for the holiday.

Siegel’s Bagelmania: The modern-day Jewish delicatessen and bakery near the Strip offers individual and family dinners on both nights of Rosh Hashanah. A $32.95 individual dinner includes an appetizer choice of matzoh ball soup, chopped liver, or noodle kugel casserole, a choice of brisket or roasted chicken for the main, plus a potato latke, roasted carrots, challah slices, and a black and white cookie. The $295.95 family meal feeds eight to 10.

The Bagel Cafe: The New York-style Bagel Cafe in Summerlin serves up meals starting with an appetizer of either gefilte fish, chopped liver, or fruit, an entree choice of roasted chicken or brisket with gravy, a choice of tzimmes, latkes, or kashka varnishkes — a dish with bow-tie noodles and slow-cooked onions, plus matzoh ball soup, vegetables, challah rolls, and honey or sponge cake. Meals are $52.95 for two people.

Gilcrease Orchard: For families in need of apples for dipping and apple treats for dessert, this 100-year-old orchard in northwest Las Vegas sells apple cider doughnuts for $6, and half-gallons of apple cider for $7. The orchard is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for purchasing and picking.