A Tequila Bar Opening on the Strip is Literally Underground

Resorts World Las Vegas is opening a new bar and lounge, Jalisco Underground, on September 15. Located directly underneath Wally’s Wine and Spirits, the cocktail bar will feature a collection of agave-based cocktails and Mexican bar food. The chandelier-lit bar is literally underground and will entertain with modern Mexican music and DJs.

Cocktails include the $22 Mercado Caliente with tequila, Cointreau, prickly pear puree, muddled jalapeno, and fresh lime juice while the $100 24-Carat Margarita is topped with real gold flake. The dining menu includes shareable guacamole and Caesar salad for the table plus Wagyu steak tacos, chilled oyster shooters, a lobster quesadilla, and $100 nachos with slow-roasted suckling pig, truffle queso, and Siberian caviar. Jalisco Underground will be open from 6 p.m. to late, Thursdays through Saturdays.