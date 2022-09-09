 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Tequila Bar Opening on the Strip is Literally Underground

The new bar at Resorts World serves a $100 margarita

by Janna Karel
Wine glasses and bottles of tequila on a dark table
Jalisco Underground
Meg Blair

Resorts World Las Vegas is opening a new bar and lounge, Jalisco Underground, on September 15. Located directly underneath Wally’s Wine and Spirits, the cocktail bar will feature a collection of agave-based cocktails and Mexican bar food. The chandelier-lit bar is literally underground and will entertain with modern Mexican music and DJs.

Cocktails include the $22 Mercado Caliente with tequila, Cointreau, prickly pear puree, muddled jalapeno, and fresh lime juice while the $100 24-Carat Margarita is topped with real gold flake. The dining menu includes shareable guacamole and Caesar salad for the table plus Wagyu steak tacos, chilled oyster shooters, a lobster quesadilla, and $100 nachos with slow-roasted suckling pig, truffle queso, and Siberian caviar. Jalisco Underground will be open from 6 p.m. to late, Thursdays through Saturdays.

Chilled oyster shooters and two other dishes from Jalisco Underground
Chilled oyster shooters
Meg Blair
A bowl layered with chips and sauce
Jalisco Underground
Meg Blair

Resorts World Las Vegas

3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 676-7000 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Where to Find a Rosh Hashanah Dinner in Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

The $400 Million UnCommons Campus Adds Yet Another Restaurant to Its Lineup

By Janna Karel

High-Tech Dart Bar and Restaurant to Soon Open on Las Vegas Strip

By Janna Karel

Chef Shake-Up as New Chef Takes Over at One Steakhouse

By Janna Karel

Los Angeles Ice Cream Shop Dolly Llama Plans Las Vegas Location

By Janna Karel

Spanish Restaurant Valencian Gold to Close Through End of Year

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world