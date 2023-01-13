Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches

The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.

The 13,150-square-foot food hall has a combination of national and local restaurant brands including Steak ‘n Shake, Huey Magoo’s, Roli Roti, Craftkitchen, Tomo Noodles, and Dunkin’. “We actually have a couple of national brands here that would be more known in the style of a food court,” says Mark LaVoie, vice president of food and beverage for Boyd Gaming. “Tomo Noodles and Craftkitchen are the local guys. And then we have a couple of regional guys and a couple of national brands. So that’s why I decide to not name it a food court.”

The biggest get for the food hall may be that of Craftkitchen. The restaurant, helmed by chef and owner Jaret Blinn, has been a popular brunch spot since it opened in Henderson seven years ago. While one can fill up on dishes like chilaquiles, chicken Caprese sandwiches, and breakfast burritos, the primary appeal is Blinn’s pastries. Every morning, he whips up ham and cheese kouign-amann, crispy and cinnamon-coated churro waffles, and almond croissants. The menu inside the food hall is slightly abridged but includes stellar choices like an ube bread pudding with coconut shreds. “This is the godfather of Vegas. It’s downtown, it’s old school,” says Blinn. “It’s just exciting to have an opportunity to do something within that.”

Tomo Noodles, which opened in 2018 in the westside’s Village Square shopping center is in the back of the food hall, where it dishes poke nachos, bowls of ramen, and boba tea until around midnight.

Roli Roti has a fleet of food trucks in the Bay Area and it opened its first brick-and-mortar in the Las Vegas casino. The back wall of Roli Roti is lined with rotating chickens and pork tenderloins for its porchetta and rotisserie chicken sandwiches, served on ciabatta. And Huey Magoo’s, founded in 2004 in Orlando, Florida, brings with it a tight selection of grilled and hand-breaded chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, dips, and crinkle-cut fries.

Dunkin’ and Steak ‘n Shake are positioned near the food hall’s entrance, right off the casino floor, in an effort to attract visitors who may not be familiar with the other four brands, explains LaVoie. The food hall has a secondary entrance at the rear, so visitors milling about in the Fremont Street area can enter without navigating through the casino. The food hall presents cafeteria-style seating and may, at some point, be open 24 hours — at least for Dunkin’.

Another food hall, Proper Eats, opened at the Aria Resort and Casino on the Strip in December. And the UnCommons will debut the Sundry food hall later this year.