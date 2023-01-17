 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michelin-Starred Chef Pulls Out of Las Vegas Food Hall Restaurant

Chef Dominique Crenn has paused her plans of opening a vegan restaurant at a new food hall

by Janna Karel
Patricia Chang

As the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas nears its opening, a Michelin-starred chef has pulled out. Dominique Crenn, who is behind San Francsico’s three Michelin-star Atelier Crenn, had been planning to open La Madrina, a vegan taco restaurant with an extensive list of tequilas and mezcal. La Madrina would have been one of more than a dozen new restaurant stalls going into the Sundry food hall, a project by the TableOne Hospitality group. “With several new projects on the horizon, chef Dominique Crenn has decided to pause her plans to open La Madrina at The Sundry,” said Patric Yumul, CEO of TableOne Hospitality. “She will spend 2023 focusing on Atelier Crenn and international projects. We wish her all the best and hope to work together in the future. Plans for the space will be announced soon.”

Chef Alicia Shevetone Cooks Up a Big Night With Pop Star Tiffany

Tiffany, the pop star behind singles “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been” is returning to Las Vegas for An Evening With Tiffany. At the entertainment and culinary event, Tiffany will perform at the Space and chef Alicia Shevetone will present a Mediterranean mezze meal. “We’re serving a platter of Middle Eastern-inspired food,” says Shevetone, a pop-up chef and creator of Dink Cuisine. “Tiffany is Lebanese so we collaborated and bounced around a ton of ideas and landed on a great menu.” Before the show, Shevetone will serve VIP ticketholders a meal of tapas and light bites with tabouleh, hummus, harissa, grilled shrimp, and Mediterranean spicy meatballs — a spin on her Italian cooking style. She’s also making “the softest pita you’ve ever had in your life” to pair with tzatziki, says Shevetone. VIP tickets are $150 and include a private meet-and-greet with Tiffany and the tapas spread by Shevetone. An Evening With Tiffany will be held Saturday, February 4 at 9:15 p.m. inside the Space at 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $60.

A French-Asian Bakery Chain Makes its Las Vegas Debut

Tous les Jours is now open in Las Vegas and serving sweet and purple taro buttercream bread, buns filled with red bean, apple jam mont blanc, doughnuts with sweet rice and kimchee. The bakery is located at 8140 South Rainbow Boulevard and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Piroshky Piroshky Pop-Up Returns

Piroshky Piroshky, an Eastern European-inspired bakery based out of Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington returns to the Las Vegas Valley on January 24. Go online to order baked goods like the cinnamon cardamom braid, potato and cheese piroshkis, and cheddar garlic rolls for pick-up at Bad Beat Brewery at 7380 Eastgate Road in Henderson.

