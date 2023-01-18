Guy Fieri’s New Las Vegas Restaurant Takes You on a Trip to Flavortown

The mayor of Flavortown is opening his third Las Vegas restaurant. Guy Fieri will debut the Flavortown Sports Kitchen this summer inside the Horseshoe Las Vegas and the resort – formerly called Bally’s — shares that the new restaurant will be a prime destination for watching sporting events while enjoying Fieri’s American-style cuisine and bold flavors.

The 6,540-square-foot restaurant will feature vivid murals throughout and seating for 279. The centerpiece is a massive 360-degree island bar with decorative liquor displays and LED screens in every direction. An MVP lounge can be reserved for private groups. Flavortown joins Fieri’s other Vegas restaurants, including his Mexican-style El Burro Borracho at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino and Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen at the Linq Hotel, which serves the loaded stack of trash can nachos. “Between my days as a UNLV Runnin’ Rebel, my flagship Guy’s Vegas at The Linq and El Burro Borracho, Las Vegas is my second home. It’s about time we plant the Flavortown flag at the Horseshoe,” says Fieri. Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open this summer in the former Burger Brasserie space at the Horseshoe.

Flavortown is the latest to join the newly rebranded Horseshoe casino. Jack Binion’s Steak opened in the summer of 2022 and chef Martin Yan’s M.Y. Asia is expected to debut this year.