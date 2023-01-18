 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guy Fieri’s New Las Vegas Restaurant Takes You on a Trip to Flavortown

Guy Fieri’s third Las Vegas restaurant will be a Flavortown sports bar

by Janna Karel
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri
Dylan Rives/Getty Images

The mayor of Flavortown is opening his third Las Vegas restaurant. Guy Fieri will debut the Flavortown Sports Kitchen this summer inside the Horseshoe Las Vegas and the resort – formerly called Bally’s — shares that the new restaurant will be a prime destination for watching sporting events while enjoying Fieri’s American-style cuisine and bold flavors.

The 6,540-square-foot restaurant will feature vivid murals throughout and seating for 279. The centerpiece is a massive 360-degree island bar with decorative liquor displays and LED screens in every direction. An MVP lounge can be reserved for private groups. Flavortown joins Fieri’s other Vegas restaurants, including his Mexican-style El Burro Borracho at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino and Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen at the Linq Hotel, which serves the loaded stack of trash can nachos. “Between my days as a UNLV Runnin’ Rebel, my flagship Guy’s Vegas at The Linq and El Burro Borracho, Las Vegas is my second home. It’s about time we plant the Flavortown flag at the Horseshoe,” says Fieri. Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open this summer in the former Burger Brasserie space at the Horseshoe.

Flavortown is the latest to join the newly rebranded Horseshoe casino. Jack Binion’s Steak opened in the summer of 2022 and chef Martin Yan’s M.Y. Asia is expected to debut this year.

Foursquare

Guy Fieri's El Burro Borracho

3700 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 (866) 746-7671 Visit Website
Foursquare

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar

3535 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (800) 351-7400

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Michelin-Starred Chef Pulls Out of Las Vegas Food Hall Restaurant

By Janna Karel

Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches

By Janna Karel

‘Top Chef’ Alum Joins a Las Vegas Italian Restaurant as a Partner and Chef

By Janna Karel

A Swanky Bar With Martinis and Caviar Is Opening at Red Rock Resort

By Janna Karel

A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot

By Janna Karel

Shaquille O’Neal Is Opening Another Chicken Restaurant in Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world