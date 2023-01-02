 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Las Vegas Restaurant News Stories That Shocked Us in 2022

Las Vegas writers and influencers look back at the biggest news stories of the year

by Janna Karel
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they think back to the most surprising news story in Las Vegas in 2022

First, news about Brewdog’s massive rooftop opening on the Strip took Las Vegas by storm. Then, news breaking about Brewdog losing its B Corp certification the day before its highly anticipated opening was wild. And then there was that ten-day boom as restaurants made a mad dash to open before the year’s end.
-Janna Karel, Editor of Eater Vegas

Successful restaurants that are continually facing staff shortages and normalizing ridiculous prices for casual eats like $25 Carne Asada fries.
-Philip Tzeng. Food Blogger @LasVegasFill

Nusr-Et Steakhouse surprised me the most with its viral “SaltBae” chef and extravagant tableside service. People were going crazy for it.
-Emmy Kasten, Eater Vegas Contributor

In terms of food, I think the closing of Majordomo was a bit of a shocker to everyone (including its employees).
-Melanie Lee, Editor-in-Chief at WhereTraveler.com

Backlash about some restaurants offering plant-based alternatives. Get a grip, people.
-Heidi Knapp Rinella, Eater Vegas Contributor

Alon Shaya coming to Wynn, Joyful House closing, and that KFC plant-based chicken was actually delicious.
-Melinda Sheckells, Freelance Writer

