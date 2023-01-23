A Greek Restaurant and Oyster Bar Head to a Summerlin Casino With 25 Types of Fish

Following the opening of the new Lotus of Siam, Red Rock Resort will open Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Saturday, February 18. The Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna, will feature an open kitchen where guests can watch the preparation of whole fish, like that of lavraki and skorpina. Lunch and dinner will start with assortments of fresh-baked bread with olive oil and offer dishes of kataifi-wrapped prawns and traditional meze. Cocktails will highlight Greek spirits like tsipouro, retsina ouzo, and mastitha, plus Greek beers and house sangria. The adjacent oyster bar will offer 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, other seafood specialties, and a pan roast at an intimate 13-seat bar. Starting February 18, Naxos Taverna will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

‘Top Chef’ Alum Lead an All-Day Barbecue Class

Bravo Top Chef alums Chef Bruce Kalman and John Tesar and Soulbelly BBQ chef Myrhissa Bautista are teaming up with Garrison Brothers bourbon and Shiner Beers for a pairing dinner at Soulbelly on January 30. Starting at 6 p.m., the three-course dinner pairs dishes like queso with chicharrones and tortilla chips and one of smoked beef cheek bordelaise with creamy polenta with bourbon and beer. Tickets are available online. On February 13, Kalman will lead an all-day barbecue class. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., students will learn all about managing a fire, using a smoker, preparing both brisket and spare ribs, seasoning, and how to carve meat. Tickets are priced at $300 per student with meals and Shiner Beer included.

Omakase With Truffle, Lobster, and Wagyu

Zuma Las Vegas has just unveiled a brand-new seasonal omakase menu that is running through the end of February. Starting at $248 per person, the tasting menu features a selection of delicacies including truffle edamame made with truffle butter, caviar spoons, Alaskan king crab with a ponzu lime butter, Japanese A5 Wagyu, roasted lobster, and more. The omakase experience includes a deluxe dessert platter to share.