 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Greek Restaurant and Oyster Bar Head to a Summerlin Casino With 25 Types of Fish

Plus, learn how to barbecue from ‘Top Chef’ alums

by Janna Karel
King crab with red peppercorn and greens.
Naxos Taverna
Anthony Mair

Following the opening of the new Lotus of Siam, Red Rock Resort will open Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Saturday, February 18. The Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna, will feature an open kitchen where guests can watch the preparation of whole fish, like that of lavraki and skorpina. Lunch and dinner will start with assortments of fresh-baked bread with olive oil and offer dishes of kataifi-wrapped prawns and traditional meze. Cocktails will highlight Greek spirits like tsipouro, retsina ouzo, and mastitha, plus Greek beers and house sangria. The adjacent oyster bar will offer 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, other seafood specialties, and a pan roast at an intimate 13-seat bar. Starting February 18, Naxos Taverna will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Green pea falafel with hummus.
Naxos Taverna
Anthony mair

‘Top Chef’ Alum Lead an All-Day Barbecue Class

Bravo Top Chef alums Chef Bruce Kalman and John Tesar and Soulbelly BBQ chef Myrhissa Bautista are teaming up with Garrison Brothers bourbon and Shiner Beers for a pairing dinner at Soulbelly on January 30. Starting at 6 p.m., the three-course dinner pairs dishes like queso with chicharrones and tortilla chips and one of smoked beef cheek bordelaise with creamy polenta with bourbon and beer. Tickets are available online. On February 13, Kalman will lead an all-day barbecue class. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., students will learn all about managing a fire, using a smoker, preparing both brisket and spare ribs, seasoning, and how to carve meat. Tickets are priced at $300 per student with meals and Shiner Beer included.

Omakase With Truffle, Lobster, and Wagyu

Zuma Las Vegas has just unveiled a brand-new seasonal omakase menu that is running through the end of February. Starting at $248 per person, the tasting menu features a selection of delicacies including truffle edamame made with truffle butter, caviar spoons, Alaskan king crab with a ponzu lime butter, Japanese A5 Wagyu, roasted lobster, and more. The omakase experience includes a deluxe dessert platter to share.

Foursquare

Zuma

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S., , NV 89109 (702) 698-2199 Visit Website

Red Rock Resort

11011 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89135 (702) 797-7777 Visit Website

Soulbelly BBQ

1327 South Main Street, , NV 89104 (702) 483-4404 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Guy Fieri’s New Las Vegas Restaurant Takes You on a Trip to Flavortown

By Janna Karel

Michelin-Starred Chef Pulls Out of Las Vegas Food Hall Restaurant

By Janna Karel

Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches

By Janna Karel

‘Top Chef’ Alum Joins a Las Vegas Italian Restaurant as a Partner and Chef

By Janna Karel

A Swanky Bar With Martinis and Caviar Is Opening at Red Rock Resort

By Janna Karel

A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world