Neon Legend Vegas Vic Gets His Own Jazz Bar Downtown

Las Vegas’ cultural epicenter will welcome an infusion of arts when a new jazz club debuts in February. Named after the Fremont Street neon icon Vegas Vic, Vic’s Las Vegas opens directly across from the Discovery Las Vegas Children’s Museum and the Smith Center at Symphony Park, with a roster of jazz artists and Italian fare.

The 8,560-square-foot venue will be a dedicated space for socializing, drinking, dining, and hosting performances of nationally acclaimed jazz musicians. Las Vegas Academy’s jazz program will make regular appearances at the lounge, as will visiting international musicians. The lounge is designed with deep green velvet curtains, walnut-hued wooden walls, brushed brass finishes, and cozy low-height seating. Sound-absorbing and sound-scattering panels built into the room help to develop acoustics appropriate for live jazz performances.

Chef Miguel Magana blends Italian staples and American favorites inside the club’s bistro. Lunch will offer appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, and pasta. Magana’s menu features specialties like crispy eggplant with marinated Castelvetrano olives and shaved pecorino romano cheese, a chopped antipasto with crispy steakhouse potatoes, and sandwiches like the noble pig, with hot Italian sausage, pickled peppers, and spicy brown mustard. Magana will also offer shrimp fra diavolo over spaghetti and chicken parmesan, veal milanese, and porchetta pomodoro. A 14-seat private dining room just off the main room offers views of the stage.

Vic’s also encompasses a separate glass-enclosed gaming bar and an adjacent lounge with its own entrance for sitting by its two fireplaces, watching wall-to-wall televisions, and viewing displayed Las Vegas memorabilia. A 20-foot-tall neon replica of Vegas Vic overlooks the two outdoor patios. The venue is developed by Porchlight Hospitality. Chris Lowden, Porchlight Hospitality CEO, negotiated a 21-year term for the space for $4.2 million. Lowden’s father, Paul Lowden Senior, is a musician and former owner of the Sahara, Hacienda, Santa Fe, and Pioneer casinos. Lowden started Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in 2007.

Vegas Vic has been hanging over Fremont Street since 1951, on the exterior of what was once the Pioneer Club. Now, the 40-foot-tall cowboy waves to tourists from above a souvenir shop at the same location. In 2020, Vic’s companion neon sign, Vegas Vickie, was removed from her post and imported into Circa Resort and Casino, as the face of Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge.

Vic’s Las Vegas opens on February 10 at 355 Promenade Place. The main dining room is open daily with lunch service from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. until midnight with nightly live entertainment. The lounge and bar are open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Legendary jazz vibraphonist and drummer Chuck Redd will lead a quartet on February 17 and 18. Reservations can be made by visiting vicslasvegas.com.