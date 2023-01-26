 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starbucks Workers at a Second Las Vegas Location File to Unionize

A Starbucks store in Las Vegas has filed to become the second Nevada location to unionize

by Janna Karel
Another Starbucks in Las Vegas announced plans to unionize, making it the second in the city to do so. Workers at the coffee shop at 7220 West Azure Drive at the intersection with Tenaya Way filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United and sent an open letter to the president and interim CEO Howard Schultz this morning stating their intent to unionize.

In the letter, workers stated that “the company has failed to provide many of its employees with a stable work environment but is still expecting us to progress.” Workers also stated that unionizing will ensure that every person on their team is heard, valued, and welcomed. The full letter can be read here.

The Starbucks location at 1772 Rainbow Boulevard at the intersection with Oakey Boulevard became the first in Las Vegas to win an election and unionize in December of last year. The coffee chain has seen workers in more than 100 locations in more than 19 states organizing unions. The current wave started in December of 2021 in Buffalo, New York, when workers at two stores voted to unionize as Starbucks Workers United. While more than 100 Starbucks locations have petitioned to unionize, baristas say that the company strongly opposes organizing efforts. According to Starbucks Workers United, Starbucks workers have formed more new unions in a 12-month period than any U.S. company in the last 20 years. Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

