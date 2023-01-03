10 Most-Read Eater Vegas Stories in 2022

2022 is officially in the books, and Eater Vegas is looking back at the year’s most-read stories. Over the last 12 months, Las Vegas rebounded from masking mandates, saw a number of celebrities enter the culinary landscape, and went absolutely all-in on food halls. Below are the top ten stories that caught the attention of Eater Vegas readers last year, plus a handful of stories you may have missed,

Nusret Gokce, a chef who became a meme for his salt-sprinkling technique and then managed to turn his fame into a multi-restaurant business, opened a steakhouse in Las Vegas in February. The menu at Nusr-Et is about what you’d expect. An entire rack of lamb covered in edible gold will run you $1250.

It was early February when Nevada lifted its mask mandates and Las Vegas businesses made immediate changes to their masking policies. Several casinos stripped their mandatory masking signage and lifted masking requirements for employees, in a move that was met with strong feelings from just about everyone.

Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump opened her second Las Vegas restaurant and cocktail lounge this year and it's the darker, moodier counterpart to her flower-covered Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. The new bar at Paris Las Vegas has drinks like the lovelocked, which comes with a padlock so you can sign your name and lock it to a wall in the restaurant.

With color-changing lights, roving musicians, and $155 caviar pasta, Villa Azur is about as Vegas as Vegas gets. The restaurant caters to the 35-to-60 crowd, for groups who want something more energized than a sit-down dinner but want nothing to do with a nightclub.

News about the $500 million UnCommons project in southwest Las Vegas rolled out all year, but no story quite gained traction like the one of a new dedicated food hall entering the outdoor shopping and dining area. The Sundry is taking up 20,000 square feet at the UnCommons early this year with a mix of small eateries and full-service restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs.

The quintessential New York City steakhouse Peter Luger had been expected to bring its dry-aged porterhouses to the Las Vegas Strip by the end of 2022. It missed its opening deadline and is now planning to open sometime this year.

A moment of silence for the Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson.

The food hall trend just continues to pick up steam in Las Vegas, and the entry of one on the Strip — this one replacing a buffet — was no exception. Proper Eats inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.

The opening of Brewdog’s 30,000-square-foot brewery on a rooftop overlooking the Las Vegas Strip had both locals and tourists excitedly waiting for its late-December opening. It brought with it 96 pours on tap, a menu of pizza and tacos, shuffleboard tables, and a fair bit of controversy.

And then, one day before it opened, news broke that Brewdog lost its B Corp certification

Other Stories You Might Have Missed

A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip this spring. The 14,500-square-foot restaurant will include two bars, three private dining rooms, and a nearly 2,500-square-foot terrace.

David Chang’s duo of restaurants at the Venetian Resort shuttered suddenly over the summer.

Was this dinner actually worth $10,000? You be the judge.

Downtown Las Vegas is getting in on the food hall trend

When Carousel Bar opens downtown, you’ll be able to roll dice to determine your cocktail