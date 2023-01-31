We Still Don’t Know When Dallas Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith’s Restaurant Will Open

A highly anticipated steakhouse from former Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is still planning to bring foie gras-topped Wagyu and an epic butter cake to Vegas — but it clearly will be opening much later than originally anticipated.

The athlete first announced plans to open his own restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip in December 2021, saying the massive Emmitt’s would debut in 2022. Now, a month into 2023, Emmitt’s still has no opening date. A spokesperson for Emmitt’s has said only that updates are coming “soon.”

In September 2022, Smith and members of the Emmitt’s team hosted a preview at Fashion Show Las Vegas, where the restaurant will eventually be located. Chef Rainer Schwarz shared some of the menu items he was developing for the restaurant during the event, including Chilean sea bass, Japanese A5 Wagyu with foie gras, a raw bar that boasts a seafood tower, shrimp cocktail, and caviar — and that butter cake. “Emmitt’s very particular about his butter cake,” said Schwarz. “It needs to be done the right way.”

Smith’s restaurant won’t be a sports bar, despite his profession. When it opens in the former two-story 22,000-square-foot Sugar Factory space, it will be more akin to a steakhouse. The first floor will be reserved for fine dining. A lunch and cigar-centric Player’s Lounge will transform into the nightlife venue Club 22 at night. ”But the upstairs will be indoor-outdoor with about 16,000 square feet of deck-viewing and live music and viewing parties,” said Jonathan Venegas, general manager at Emmitt’s Las Vegas. “We have a full-on entertainment complex as much as a fine dining restaurant.”

The restaurant also plans to offer space for large private and corporate events and will showcase Smith’s Pro Football Hall of Fame career throughout the venue.