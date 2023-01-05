 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An Italian Restaurant and Two New Breakfast Spots Are Coming Soon to Henderson

Azzurra Cucina Italiana takes to downtown Henderson and two new brunch restaurants ready to open

by Janna Karel
A spread of breakfast foods.
A new Italian restaurant is opening on South Water Street in downtown Henderson. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Azzurra Cucina Italiana is set to open in February as a new restaurant that shares DNA with the now-shuttered Henderson restaurant Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina. Azzurra owner Windom Kimsey had been a regular at Bratalian, where Alessandra Madeira was chef de cuisine and husband, Walter Ciccone, was general manager. The three became friends and Kimsey recruited the husband-wife duo to join Azzurra.

The menu will retain some of the classics from Bratalian, which closed in 2018, like the penne alla vodka and chicken marsala. For new items, there’s tempura cauliflower with buffalo sauce and wagyu carpaccio. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant at 322 South Water Street will have a lounge area with olive trees, a floral mural, and rental apartments upstairs.

Climb the French Toast Tower at Breakfast Junkies

A new brunch spot is moving into Inspirada in Henderson with vibrant wall art, morning cocktails, and fun takes on breakfast foods. Breakfast Junkies opens soon at 3239 Bicentennial Parkway. Short rib crepes with mushrooms, shakshuka skillets, and French toast towers make the menu, along with coffee, tea, and bloody Marys. Local artists are putting finishing touches on colorful murals that decorate the interior.

The Broken Yolk Makes a Break for Henderson

The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on January 16. The Henderson location at 3458 St. Rose Parkway will offer the menu favorites from its Town Square location like crunch French toast, the golden state Benedict, and the fiesta burrito. The new open and airy restaurant also has a covered patio for outdoor seating and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

