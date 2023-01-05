Shaquille O’Neal Is Opening Another Chicken Restaurant in Las Vegas

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is opening a second location of his Las Vegas chicken restaurant Big Chicken next week and bringing his fried chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and milkshakes to the southwest valley. O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. He has since expanded to nine other states. The new Big Chicken, located at 9595 West Tropicana Avenue will host its grand opening on January 12.

The opening of the first Big Chicken was documented by O’Neal’s Big Chicken Shaq Facebook series and followed the athlete-turned-restaurateur as he transformed a former Indian restaurant into a casual sandwich joint. The new Big Chicken location will serve sandwiches like the big and sloppy with mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli and the Shaq attack with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slaw, and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce. In May, O’Neal announced that he had signed a franchise agreement with restaurant owner Damon Kreizenbeck to open six new Big Chicken locations across northwest Nevada, QSR reported. Big Chicken now has more than 150 locations in the works.