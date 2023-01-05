 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shaquille O’Neal Is Opening Another Chicken Restaurant in Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal is opening a second location of his Las Vegas chicken restaurant Big Chicken

by Janna Karel
A smiling Shaquille O’Neal holding up a fried chicken sandwich in each hand.
Shaquille O’Neal
Lillian Broad/All Points

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is opening a second location of his Las Vegas chicken restaurant Big Chicken next week and bringing his fried chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and milkshakes to the southwest valley. O’Neal opened the first Big Chicken in Las Vegas in 2018, located near the Virgin Hotel. He has since expanded to nine other states. The new Big Chicken, located at 9595 West Tropicana Avenue will host its grand opening on January 12.

The opening of the first Big Chicken was documented by O’Neal’s Big Chicken Shaq Facebook series and followed the athlete-turned-restaurateur as he transformed a former Indian restaurant into a casual sandwich joint. The new Big Chicken location will serve sandwiches like the big and sloppy with mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli and the Shaq attack with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slaw, and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce. In May, O’Neal announced that he had signed a franchise agreement with restaurant owner Damon Kreizenbeck to open six new Big Chicken locations across northwest Nevada, QSR reported. Big Chicken now has more than 150 locations in the works.

Big Chicken
Big Chicken
A fried chicken sandwich up close.

Big Chicken

4480 South Paradise Road, , NV 89169 (702) 675-3333 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

An Italian Restaurant and Two New Breakfast Spots Are Coming Soon to Henderson

By Janna Karel

10 Most-Read Eater Vegas Stories in 2022

By Janna Karel

The Las Vegas Restaurant News Stories That Shocked Us in 2022

By Janna Karel

The Food Trends That Excited — and Frustrated — Us in 2022

By Janna Karel

The Best Meals We Ate in Las Vegas in 2022

By Janna Karel

These Were Our Go-To Las Vegas Restaurants in 2022

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world