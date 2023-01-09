 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Swanky Bar With Martinis and Caviar Is Opening at Red Rock Resort

Rouge Rooms brings with it a swanky menu of botanical martinis, caviar, and seafood towers

by Janna Karel
A rendering of a new bar with red curtains.
Rendering of Rouge
Red Rock Resort

A new European-style bar is opening at Red Rock Casino and Resort with swanky red velvet, floral martinis, and caviar. Rouge Room takes over the 5,345-square-foot space that used to be the Crimson, which hosted seasonal pop-ups like Crimson in Bloom and Merry Crimson. Part of a multi-part transformation at the Summerlin casino, the new bar is the latest move as the property pivots to amping up its nightlife scene.

A large gold door flanked by velvet curtains leads to the bar’s red room with a grand piano at the center. Inside, there will be two bars and several booths for seating and space for live entertainment. The cocktail menu highlights martinis, which can be prepared tableside with botanicals like lavender, rosemary, and elderflower — and can be paired with fancy foods like caviar and seafood towers.

Rouge Room will debut this spring as a collaboration between hospitality company Wish You Were Here Group and restaurateur Nick Mathers, who created Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. It will open in tandem with Rouge Cabanas, a new adults-only pool offering with cabanas and a full bar. A new location for Lotus of Siam opened in November of 2022 and other upcoming changes at the property include the expansion of Henderson Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, Naxos Taverna, and two new Starbucks locations.

Poolside cabanas
Rouge Cabanas
Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

