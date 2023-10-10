 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hawaiian Dining Legend Zippy’s Is Now Open in Las Vegas

The popular diner opened its first-ever location outside of Hawai’i

by Janna Karel
The exterior of Zippy’s restaurant.
Zippy’s.
Zippy’s
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

After more than four years of waiting, the Hawaiian casual dining legend, Zippy’s, opened its first location outside of Hawaii. Known for its Zip Pac bento boxes, Korean fried chicken, and famous chili, Zippy’s only location on the mainland is now open in southwest Las Vegas, at 7095 Badura Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215.

Zippy’s initially shared its plans in 2019 — but was delayed due to the pandemic. It opened today at 10:10 a.m. to a line of cars and customers outside, eager to order the chain’s comfort food favorites like Korean fried chicken, teriyaki beef, chili, hamburger steak, chicken katsu, and more.

A bento box.
Zippy’s.
Zippy’s

Zippy’s got its start in 1966 and has become a Hawai’i institution with several locations on the islands of Oahu, Maui, and Hawai’i Island. In expanding to Las Vegas, it adds a location on the Ninth Island — Las Vegas’s nickname due to Southern Nevada’s robust Hawaiian population. Its first location outside of Hawai’i features a mural of the word, “Aloha” on the exterior wall. Inside the restaurant, customers can dine in with full service at booths or tables, opt to order plates of fried chicken and rice or breakfast bento boxes of sausage, Spam, and scrambled eggs at the take-out counter, or order custard pies, mochi malasada, and cornbread from the bakery.

A mural of “Aloha.”
Zippy’s Las Vegas.
Zippy’s.

Zippy’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight with plans to eventually operate 24 hours.

Zippy's

Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Las Vegas Will Host World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards In 2024

By Janna Karel

Popular Chicago Chain Portillo’s Sets Its Sights on Vegas

By Janna Karel

24 Las Vegas Restaurant and Bar Closures to Know About — September 2023

By Janna Karel

Las Vegas Is Gearing Up for a Chaotic, Messy Fall Season

By Janna Karel

A New York Restaurant Famous for Its Cheesecakes Is Opening in Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

A Retro-Style In-N-Out Is Now Open Next to Allegiant Stadium

By Janna Karel