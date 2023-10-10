Hawaiian Dining Legend Zippy’s Is Now Open in Las Vegas

After more than four years of waiting, the Hawaiian casual dining legend, Zippy’s, opened its first location outside of Hawaii. Known for its Zip Pac bento boxes, Korean fried chicken, and famous chili, Zippy’s only location on the mainland is now open in southwest Las Vegas, at 7095 Badura Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215.

Zippy’s initially shared its plans in 2019 — but was delayed due to the pandemic. It opened today at 10:10 a.m. to a line of cars and customers outside, eager to order the chain’s comfort food favorites like Korean fried chicken, teriyaki beef, chili, hamburger steak, chicken katsu, and more.

Zippy’s got its start in 1966 and has become a Hawai’i institution with several locations on the islands of Oahu, Maui, and Hawai’i Island. In expanding to Las Vegas, it adds a location on the Ninth Island — Las Vegas’s nickname due to Southern Nevada’s robust Hawaiian population. Its first location outside of Hawai’i features a mural of the word, “Aloha” on the exterior wall. Inside the restaurant, customers can dine in with full service at booths or tables, opt to order plates of fried chicken and rice or breakfast bento boxes of sausage, Spam, and scrambled eggs at the take-out counter, or order custard pies, mochi malasada, and cornbread from the bakery.

Zippy’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight with plans to eventually operate 24 hours.