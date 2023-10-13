Get a First Look at the Durango Casino’s Glitzy New Lounge

The Durango Casino and Resort opens in just over a month, on November 20, 2023. When it opens, the brand-new property from Station Casinos will boast more than 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting spaces, a pool, and 15 restaurants and bars. The centerpiece of the Durango Casino (6915 S Durango Drive) will be the Bel-Aire Lounge. Poised to function as a meet-up spot within the Southwest Valley resort, the chic cocktail bar will serve handcrafted cocktails and small plates. Here’s a first look at Bel-Aire Lounge’s menu.

Bartenders will shake and stir cocktails like the Orange Sherbert, a blend of vodka, cantaloupe syrup, coconut water, turmeric, cinnamon orange tea, and topped with a papaya lemon zest foam. The Blue Blossom combines gin, violet syrup, lemon and yuzu juice, rose water, bitters, and egg whites and is garnished with blue flowers. A selection of sweet and savory bites features hamachi tostadas with chile cashew crema, bites of spicy tuna on crispy rice, and spicy Kobe sliders served with fries.

The new lounge by Clique Hospitality, the group behind other local restaurants like Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca and the Proper Eats food hall, will be located on the resort’s main floor. The bar will be furnished with touches of gold and brass and DJs will spin vinyl records across genres of rock, hip-hop, and pop music.

Outside, the Bel-Aire Backyard poolside lounge will feature private cabanas, oversized daybeds, and pool chairs among the backyard’s palm trees and greenery. The property will also debut with Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant, a yet-unnamed steakhouse, the 24-hour George Sportsmen’s Lounge, the beach-style Summer House, and the Eat Your Heart Out food hall.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the new Durango Casino.