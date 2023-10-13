 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get a First Look at the Durango Casino’s Glitzy New Lounge

When the new Durango Casino opens next month, it will debut the new Bel-Aire Lounge

by Janna Karel
Cubes of Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice.
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice at Bel-Aire Lounge.
Joe Janet
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

The Durango Casino and Resort opens in just over a month, on November 20, 2023. When it opens, the brand-new property from Station Casinos will boast more than 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting spaces, a pool, and 15 restaurants and bars. The centerpiece of the Durango Casino (6915 S Durango Drive) will be the Bel-Aire Lounge. Poised to function as a meet-up spot within the Southwest Valley resort, the chic cocktail bar will serve handcrafted cocktails and small plates. Here’s a first look at Bel-Aire Lounge’s menu.

A cocktail with an orange wheel at Bel-Aire Lounge.
Bel-Aire Lounge.
Joe Janet

Bartenders will shake and stir cocktails like the Orange Sherbert, a blend of vodka, cantaloupe syrup, coconut water, turmeric, cinnamon orange tea, and topped with a papaya lemon zest foam. The Blue Blossom combines gin, violet syrup, lemon and yuzu juice, rose water, bitters, and egg whites and is garnished with blue flowers. A selection of sweet and savory bites features hamachi tostadas with chile cashew crema, bites of spicy tuna on crispy rice, and spicy Kobe sliders served with fries.

The orange sherbert cocktail aty Bel-Aire Lounge.
Bel-Aire Lounge.
Joe Janet

The new lounge by Clique Hospitality, the group behind other local restaurants like Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca and the Proper Eats food hall, will be located on the resort’s main floor. The bar will be furnished with touches of gold and brass and DJs will spin vinyl records across genres of rock, hip-hop, and pop music.

Kobe sliders at Bel-Aire Lounge.
Bel-Aire Lounge.﻿
Joe Janet

Outside, the Bel-Aire Backyard poolside lounge will feature private cabanas, oversized daybeds, and pool chairs among the backyard’s palm trees and greenery. The property will also debut with Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant, a yet-unnamed steakhouse, the 24-hour George Sportsmen’s Lounge, the beach-style Summer House, and the Eat Your Heart Out food hall.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the new Durango Casino.

A rendering of Bel-Aire Lounge.
Rendering of Bel-Aire Lounge.
Durango Casino and Resort
Rendering of Bel-Aire Lounge.
Rendering of Bel-Aire Lounge.
Durango Resort and Casino
Rendering of Bel-Aire Backyard.
Rendering of Bel-Aire Backyard.
Durango Casino and Resort

Durango Casino and Resort

6915 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Visit Website

