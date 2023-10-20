 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A tablescape of food at Peter Luger Las Vegas.
Peter Luger Las Vegas.
Caesars Entertainment

Legendary Peter Luger Steak House Is Now Open in Las Vegas

The iconic New York steakhouse opened earlier than anticipated on the Las Vegas Strip

by Janna Karel

Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

One of Las Vegas’s most anticipated restaurant debuts of the year has opened a week and a half ahead of its November 1 opening date. On Thursday, October 19, the quintessential New York City steakhouse, Peter Luger, welcomed customers into the brand’s first American foray outside of New York in its 135-year-old history. Located inside Caesars Palace, the expansive 8,700-square-foot restaurant boasts Peter Luger’s familiar oak-top tables, sizzling thick-cut bacon, and dry-aged USDA-Prime steaks.

Dining room at Peter Luger Steak House
Peter Luger Steak House.
Caesars Entertainment

Peter Luger Steak House is largely credited with creating the blueprint for the American steakhouse. With its tight menu of steak and a smattering of sides, notoriously brusque servers clad in bowties, and family owners who still visit New York meat markets and hand-select cuts of beef, the restaurant has achieved legendary status in Brooklyn, New York. The Las Vegas location shares an identical menu with its East Coast counterpart, with the exception of a Las Vegas steakhouse staple — the seafood tower.

Steak at Peter Luger Las Vegas.
Peter Luger Steak House.
Peter Luger.

Other menu items include an appetizer of plump slices of raw tomato and onion and another of three slices of thick-cut bacon, both available for about $18 each, and intended to be chopped and combined together, then topped with Peter Luger’s signature horseradish-forward steak sauce. Dry-aged steak is offered in sizes meant to be shared, like the Steak for 2 for about $150, a sizzling plate of filet and New York strip served in a shallow pool of garlic butter — referred to by servers as the “vitamins.” Steaks are dry-aged on-site in a 4,000-square-foot facility located beneath the restaurant. Sauteed mushrooms, creamed spinach, and German fried potatoes round out some of the side dish options.

A plate of steak and potatoes at Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas.
Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas.
Janna Karel

Meals open with a basket of assorted bread rolls. The cocktail menu spans classic cocktails and drinks like the High Five, a blend of gin, Aperol, and fresh grapefruit and lime. And for dessert, there’s cheesecake, apple strudel, and an ice cream sundae — all topped with “schlag” — the housemade whipped cream. Exclusive to lunchtime only, Peter Luger Las Vegas serves the signature Burger. The half-pound lunch special is made with a patty full of USDA Prime chuck and dry-age trimmings, served with or without cheese and a slice of raw onion.

Peter Luger’s hamburger with fries, on a white plate with blue markings.
Peter Luger Steak House.
Eater NY
Apple strudel with whipped cream at Peter Luger Las Vegas.
Apple strudel at Peter Luger Las Vegas.
Janna Karel

The restaurant entrance opens to the bar, located just before the octagonal-shaped main dining room. The room features a triple-height ceiling punctuated by bronze chandeliers and framed by brick archways that offer views into the display kitchen and photographs of Peter Luger’s century-old history. Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas is the restaurant’s fourth location globally. It’s located near Mr Chow at Caesars Palace and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

The bar inside Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas.
Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas.
Caesars Entertainment

A cocktail at Peter Luger Steak House.
Peter Luger Steak House.
Caesars Entertainment

A steak with a massive bone at its center on a plate at Peter Luger in Brooklyn, New York.
Peter Luger
Eater NY

Peter Luger Steak House

3570 Las Vegas Boulevard S., Las Vegas, NV 89109 Visit Website
