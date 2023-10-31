Historic Golden Steer Steakhouse Expands for First Time in Nearly 50 Years

The Golden Steer Steakhouse, a favorite restaurant among locals and a time-honored establishment — at least by Vegas standards — is expanding for the first time in nearly 50 years. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the steakhouse, located at 308 West Sahara Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard and near the Sahara Las Vegas, is moving into the space previously occupied by the neighboring Hummus Vegas & Grill.

The Golden Steer first opened in 1958 and once served Vegas royalty such as Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and even Muhammad Ali. A nameplate signifies what had been Sinatra’s favorite table. Today, the Old Vegas standby still serves a tight menu of steakhouse classics including rib-eye steak, filet mignon, and bananas Foster served table side flambéed. The Golden Steer will begin public dining on November 16.

More Starbucks Workers Unionize

Workers of a Las Vegas Starbucks won union representation on Monday, October 23, the fourth Las Vegas store to unionize. Employees of the store at Casino Center and Clark Avenue are joining a nationwide movement of workers in more than 100 locations in more than 19 states organizing unions for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules.

Workers at three other Starbucks locations in the Las Vegas area have already unionized.

David Chang Returns to Las Vegas With Fuku

Fuku’s famed chicken sandwich got its start as an off-menu item at David Chang’s restaurant, Momofuku Noodle Bar. The sandwich earned enough of a following that Chang launched a standalone restaurant in 2015 in New York City called Fuku — a quick-service operation that focused on the sandwich and a couple of side items. It’s grown into a chain of ghost kitchens and stadium concessions stands since then and is now at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The original sandwich is a crispy habanero-brined chicken breast with mayo and pickle on a potato roll. There are four other varieties, including ones with ranch or sweet and spicy sauce. Fuku also serves wings, nuggets, and tenders and waffle fries. When other locations across the U.S. have opened, they’ve done so with great fanfare — and messy rollouts.

Chang has been a controversial figure in recent years due to the work environment at his restaurants. An essay posted by Eater in 2018 recalled Chang’s “explosive anger” and specific outbursts and insults he hurled at his employees.

David Chang is producing shows for Hulu in partnership with Vox Media Studios, part of Eater’s parent company, Vox Media. No Eater staff member is involved in the production of those shows, and this does not impact coverage on Eater.