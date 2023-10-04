Las Vegas Will Host World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards In 2024

Another cultural landmark moment is heading for Las Vegas. The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, largely considered one of the most prestigious events among the world’s culinary elite, has selected Las Vegas as the host city for its awards next year. For five days, the World’s 50 Best will stage events at hotels including the Wynn, Resorts World, and Venetian with panel discussions, parties, and collaborative dinners among big-name chefs and local talent. It culminates in an award ceremony at the Wynn on June 5, 2024.

It’s interesting timing for Las Vegas, a city that is still enjoying a recent boom of landmark cultural events. Just this year, Las Vegas welcomed the opening of the Sphere and the highly anticipated opening of the Fontainebleau. The Formula 1 Grand Prix takes place on the Strip in November, then the Super Bowl takes over Allegiant Stadium in February of next year.

“I’ve been I’ve been thinking about Vegas for quite a long time,” Tim Brooke-Webb the managing director for the World’s 50 Best,” said following the announcement at the Wynn on Tuesday night. “The food’s great, there’s loads of chefs here, amazing restaurants — nowhere throws a party like Vegas. It’s an obvious choice, really. In some ways, you might wonder why we haven’t done it before.” The event took place last year in Valencia, Spain. Only two U.S. cities made the cut in 2023.

The program will include a series of key events such as forums addressing the hospitality world today, collaborative dining events that are open to the public, the Chef’s Feast which will showcase cooking and entertainment, an educational event with world-renowned chefs and local culinary students, and the awards ceremony.