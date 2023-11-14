If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

14 Ways to Watch the Race, Dine With Celebrities, and Blow a Lot of Money During Formula One

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix finally kicks off this weekend. The leading component of Las Vegas’s chaotic fall season has been gearing up in Las Vegas for months, prompting some construction-fueled road closures and obstructing some of the Strip’s most iconic views. Still, all of Las Vegas Boulevard is getting in on the action with watch parties, special events, and celebrity-helmed blowouts. (If you want to catch a glimpse of the race, you can expect to spend anywhere from $92 to well over $8,000.) Here are all the ways you can blow your money on F1 weekend in Las Vegas.

Watch the Race

The High Roller Observation Wheel

Guests can ride the High Roller observation wheel on race nights all weekend. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, visitors will need a premium “Wheel & Fuel Ticket” to ride the attraction, available to guests 21 and older. The ticket is $92.25 for a single 30-minute ride or $181.82 for unlimited rides. Both include access to an open bar until 2 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck

Starting at 8 p.m., guests will need “Race Day Passes” to access the viewing deck, available to guests 21 and older. Tickets start at $318.18 for the Eiffel Tower and include unlimited entry until 2 a.m. and access to a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased online.

Sports Illustrated’s Club SI

Club SI at the Las Vegas Grand Prix is a three-day, all-inclusive hospitality lounge with views of the race with multiple stories overlooking the largest stretch of the Strip’s straightway. The experience comes with a lot — as it should for the ticket price of $7,000. On Thursday, November 16, Dax Shepard and friends will kick off race weekend with a live podcast recording of “eff won with DRS” (Dax Randall Shepard). On Friday, November 17, Sports Illustrated swim models will host a party. And David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal will host a race party on Saturday night. Dining options for the party include charcuterie spreads, a raw seafood bar, and a carving station, plus an open bar.

Heineken House

The trackside Heineken House comes with race views, lounge spaces, and food and beverages, including a bunch of Heineken products. The three-story venue within the South Koval zone will host up to 3,000 guests, open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. You can get tickets online for $8,700 to $13,000.

Watch Parties

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at Topgolf Las Vegas

Purchase a bay to hit the field while watching the action on the screen. Bay rentals include play time and food and beverage credit. Bays accommodate up to eight guests per bay on all ages levels one and two and start at $100 per person. Level four has views of the Strip and bays start at $135 per person. Tickets for the Ferrari Champagne Bar on Level 4 start at $75 per person and include unlimited Ferrari Champagne from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bay reservations begin at 9:30 p.m. Details and tickets are online.

Dinner at Buddy V’s

Buddy V’s at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas will offer a late-night party with several televisions for watching the race, a DJ, and all-you-can-eat and drink cocktail stations and appetizers Friday and Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tickets are $250 per person. The restaurant overlooks the Las Vegas Strip and a fraction of the track, but TV screens will show the whole thing. A Winners’ Circle Brunch is on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet-style brunch is $85 per person with an optional $40 bottomless beverage option.

Mon Ami Gabi Lounge

Watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the Strip-side restaurant’s patio and pavilion with lounge areas, unlimited food, and a full bar. Direct views of the track aren’t guaranteed but monitors will display the race throughout the restaurant. The menu will have antipasti stations, a pasta station, and a fresh seafood station. Three-day packages start at $1,600 and single-day entry starts at $500. Tickets and more details are online.

Celebrity Chef Dining

And if you already have plans for the weekend, celebrity chefs on the Las Vegas Strip are hosting special dining events at their restaurants.

Masaharu Morimoto, the Iron Chef, will host an omakase dinner experience at his namesake restaurant at MGM Grand Thursday through Saturday. Limited to 35 to 40 guests each evening, the dinners will feature five-course menus with wine and sake pairings. It’s $175 minimum per guest.

Guy Fieri will host the Race Week Patio Party with at his Vegas Kitchen and Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. The trackside patio party with the mayor of Flavortown includes a three-course dinner, Santos Tequila Tasting, and live music on Friday at 7 p.m. for $200 a person.

José Andrés and rally driver Carlos Sainz Sr. will record Andrés’s podcast, “Longer Tables” on Friday, November 17. Attend the recording over a lunch of paella Valenciana and small bites, beer, and wine. The experience costs $250.

Lisa Vanderpump will be at A Very Vanderpump Brunch at Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas. It includes a curated menu by Lisa, as well as the Vanderpump family’s signature branded rosé. It’s on Friday at 11 a.m. and costs $250 per person.

Giada De Laurentiis will spend the morning at Morning After Trackside Brunch at Giada at the Cromwell with Italian-inspired brunch selections and views of the racetrack. The brunch is on Sunday at 11 a.m. and $250 per person.

Gordon Ramsay will be at Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Las Vegas for a dinner featuring an appetizer, entree, and dessert, plus a wine or cocktail pairing on Thursday at 5 p.m. for $250 per person. Ramsay will also host a four-course dinner trackside at Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s $500 per person.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten will personally prepare meats for a one-night-only dinner on Friday night at Aria’s Jean Georges Steakhouse. Courses will be paired with exclusive pours of Yamazaki Japanese whisky. It’s $5,000 per person.