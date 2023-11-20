 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gordon Ramsay Opens a Seventh Las Vegas Restaurant

The celebrity chef opens another location of his restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip

by Janna Karel Updated
Gordon Ramsay Burger at Flamingo Las Vegas.
Rendering of Gordon Ramsay Burger at Flamingo Las Vegas.
DEZMOTIF Studios
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening yet another restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. In the summer of next year, he’ll debut a second location of his Gordon Ramsay Burger at the Flamingo Las Vegas. It follows the success of Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood, which opened in 2012.

Like his other Burger locations, the restaurant at the Flamingo will offer varieties of burgers cooked over an open flame like the Hell’s Kitchen burger with asadero cheese, roasted jalapeños, avocado, the Farmhouse burger with bacon and a fried egg, and the Stout burger with mustard aioli and gruyère cheese. Sides offered include fries with ketchup, truffle parmesan fries, and sweet potato fries with powdered sugar and honey jalapeno aioli.

Rendering of Gordon Ramsay Burger.
Rendering of Gordon Ramsay Burger.
DEZMOTIF Studios

The 8,000-square-foot space will feature a large exhibition kitchen, an island-style bar, expansive storefront windows with external signage, and flame displays throughout. The open-air patio will overlook the Las Vegas Strip with a 25-foot-tall LED column showcasing Gordon Ramsay Burger imagery underneath the Flamingo neon.

In November of last year, Ramsay opened his sixth Vegas restaurant, Ramsay’s Kitchen, at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The celebrity restaurateur’s local portfolio includes Gordon Ramsay Steak, Fish and Chips, Pub and Grill, Burger, and Hell’s Kitchen.

The brunch burger at Gordon Ramsay Burger
Gordon Ramsay Burger.
Anthony Mair
