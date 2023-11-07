Reservations Are Open for the First of Fontainebleau’s 36 Restaurants and Bars

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is just over a month out from opening and restaurant reservations just opened on the Fontainebleau Las Vegas website. The newest mega property on the Las Vegas Strip first broke ground back in 2007 and the 67-story, 3,644-room resort is introducing a smorgasbord of venues — including 36 restaurants and bars. Restaurants will begin to open in December and continue to debut throughout 2024.

Details about the 36 bars and restaurants came out in September. They include new eateries helmed by award-winning chefs and restaurateurs including Gabriela Cámara, Masa Ito and Kevin Kim, Alan Yau, Evan Funke, David Grutman, David Rodolitz, and Josh Capon. There are also plans for poolside bars, casual dining options coffee shops and a food hall.

When the resort opens on December 13, it will open with two coffee shops, Café Cuto, and Chez Bon Bon. And the food hall will offer walk-up service with Capon’s Burgers, Miami Slice, Roadside Taco, El Bagel, Bar Ito, and Nona.

Reservations can now be made at the following restaurants at the Fontainebleau, beginning on December 13:

Chyna Club: Hakkasan and Wagamama founder Alan Yau’s high-energy Chinese restaurant will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Don’s Prime: This throwback to steakhouses of the Rat Pack era will feature classics with a twist, plus trolley carts and tableside service. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Komodo: Las Vegas will be Komodo’s third location, offering a high-energy dining experience with its signature Beijing duck, rotating specials, and a full sushi bar. Komodo will be open Thursday through Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

KYU: KYU will serve American barbeque staples with preparation influenced by the Japanese discipline of “yakiniku,” a wood-fired grilling technique. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

La Fontaine: This French-style fine-dining brunch spot will be open Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mother Wolf: Evan Funke’s popular Los Angeles restaurant Mother Wolf makes its way to Las Vegas with wood-fired pizzas, seasonal antipasti dishes, and handmade pasta. Expect a number of Italian wines and art inspired by The Capitoline Wolf. Open Monday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Papi Steak: The restaurant’s second edition after Miami fuses Golden Era Hollywood style with David “Papi” Einhorn’s modern-day spectacle to create a steakhouse that offers steak, caviar, and latkes. Open Monday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Tavern: The Tavern will serve American classics, bar food, and sushi Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Vida: This American bistro specializes in breakfast and lunch, plus cocktails, including mimosas and Bloody Marys Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Washing Potato: Alan Yau’s other Fontainebleau project will celebrate dim sum with traditions of Hong Kong fare and Cantonese comfort street foods in a restaurant with a dramatic black-and-white interior design. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.