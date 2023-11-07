The New Durango Casino Pushes Back Its Opening

Red Rock Resorts has delayed the planned opening of its $780 million Durango Casino and Resort, pushing the opening back into December. Saying that the new property will not yet be completed by the planned November 20 opening, the southwest Las Vegas casino is now eyeing December 5 for its big debut.

The delay was announced during the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 7 — citing that portions of the $780 million resort will not yet be completed by the announced opening date. “We continue to prepare for the scheduled opening of our Durango Resort, which we have now moved to December 5, to ensure a first-class opening of the property,” the Red Rocks Resorts parent company said in a statement.

The 201-room casino and resort broke ground in March of last year on a 50-acre site near the 215 Beltway and South Durango Drive. When it opens, the 83,000-square-foot casino floor will have 15 dining establishments including a glitzy new lounge, a speakeasy bar, and a 25,000-square-foot food hall.

Red Rock is still hiring the casino’s 1,700-person workforce. The company shared that its Durango employees who were scheduled to start work on opening day will still be compensated with salaries and tips during the period of November 20 to December 5. Hotel guests with reservations between November 20 and December 5 at the Durango will be given priority booking for future dates at the property or will be offered to be rebooked at a sister Station Casinos property. And anyone with restaurant reservations will be contacted to rebook at a Station property or for a future date at a Durango restaurant. Here’s everything else you need to know about the Durango Casino.

The delay comes at an already chaotic moment for Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of hospitality workers may walk off the job this Friday as part of the planned Culinary Union strike. On November 15, a string of events for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix kicks off on the Las Vegas Strip. And another new casino, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, opens on December 13.