 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The New Durango Casino Pushes Back Its Opening

The hotly anticipated new Las Vegas casino is delaying its opening date

by Janna Karel
A rendering showing a casino entrance with a water fountain, palm trees, and green structural elements.
Rendering of Durango Casino and Resort.
Durango Casino and Resort
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

Red Rock Resorts has delayed the planned opening of its $780 million Durango Casino and Resort, pushing the opening back into December. Saying that the new property will not yet be completed by the planned November 20 opening, the southwest Las Vegas casino is now eyeing December 5 for its big debut.

The delay was announced during the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 7 — citing that portions of the $780 million resort will not yet be completed by the announced opening date. “We continue to prepare for the scheduled opening of our Durango Resort, which we have now moved to December 5, to ensure a first-class opening of the property,” the Red Rocks Resorts parent company said in a statement.

The 201-room casino and resort broke ground in March of last year on a 50-acre site near the 215 Beltway and South Durango Drive. When it opens, the 83,000-square-foot casino floor will have 15 dining establishments including a glitzy new lounge, a speakeasy bar, and a 25,000-square-foot food hall.

A rendering of the Eat Your Heart Out food hall.
A rendering of the Eat Your Heart Out food hall.
Eat Your Heart Out

Red Rock is still hiring the casino’s 1,700-person workforce. The company shared that its Durango employees who were scheduled to start work on opening day will still be compensated with salaries and tips during the period of November 20 to December 5. Hotel guests with reservations between November 20 and December 5 at the Durango will be given priority booking for future dates at the property or will be offered to be rebooked at a sister Station Casinos property. And anyone with restaurant reservations will be contacted to rebook at a Station property or for a future date at a Durango restaurant. Here’s everything else you need to know about the Durango Casino.

The delay comes at an already chaotic moment for Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of hospitality workers may walk off the job this Friday as part of the planned Culinary Union strike. On November 15, a string of events for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix kicks off on the Las Vegas Strip. And another new casino, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, opens on December 13.

Durango Casino and Resort

6915 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Reservations Are Open for the First of Fontainebleau’s 36 Restaurants and Bars

By Janna Karel

The Las Vegas Strip Could Be the Site of the Largest Hospitality Strike in U.S. History

By Janna Karel

Historic Golden Steer Steakhouse Expands for First Time in Nearly 50 Years

By Janna Karel

‘Top Chef’ Star Leaves Las Vegas Again

By Janna Karel

26 Las Vegas Restaurant and Bar Closures to Know About — October 2023

By Janna Karel

An Emo Guide to Las Vegas

By Janna Karel