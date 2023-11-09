 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paris Las Vegas Opens a New Cigar Bar and a Cocktail Terrace Within the Eiffel Tower

The Resort on the Las Vegas Strip opens two new bars in advance of the Formula 1 race

by Janna Karel
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

The Paris Las Vegas has debuted two new bars — one is a sophisticated cigar lounge. The other is a rooftop garden nestled right inside the replica Eiffel Tower.

Chéri is a new outdoor venue overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. Located within the Eiffel Towerm the terrace hosts nightly entertainment in a venue drenched in warm lighting and garden elements. The 9,000-square-foot lounge serves drinks like the Good Luck with rye, sweet vermouth, rosemary apple syrup, and bitters, and topped with a rosemary smoke bubble. Large cocktails like the Mon Chéri Amore combine Ketel One Peach and Orange Blossom, peach schnapps, lime juice, and topped with sparkling soda and are meant to be shared with six or so people. It opens daily at 8 p.m. and, like most on-Strip establishments, is offering packages for viewing Formula 1.

Montecristo Cigar Lounge features a premium selection of cigars with more than 300 industry-leading brands, including Romeo Y Julieta, H. Upmann, and its namesake, Montecristo. The bar, which has an existing location at Caesars Palace, takes over a 2,835-square-foot space inside the Paris with a fresh green color palette, a state-of-the-art ventilation and air purification system, and bar-top gaming. Cigar connoisseurs can appreciate a walk-in, climate-controlled humidor featuring custom Spanish cedar shelving that store cigars for customers to enjoy in the lounge or take home. Order smoky cocktails at the bar like the Rolling Smoke with Maker’s Mark 46 Bourbon, Laphroaig Islay Scotch whisky, coffee bean-infused Caprano Antica Formula vermouth, and vanilla or order food from neighboring restaurants via Caesars Eats.

