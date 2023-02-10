Everything You Need to Know About the Las Vegas Food Hall Boom

In a matter of months, four new food halls are descending on the Las Vegas Valley, with dining venues popping up on the Strip, downtown, and in casinos. The Proper Eats food hall on the Strip is open, as is a downtown food hall at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Still to come are food halls at the Uncommons in the southwest and the upcoming Durango Casino and Resort.
Sep 30, 2022, 6:20pm PDT
Sep 30, 2022, 6:20pm PDT
February 8
Yep, Another Food Hall Joins the Las Vegas Food Hall Boom
When the Durango Casino opens later this year, it will do so with the new Eat Your Heart Out food hall
January 17
Michelin-Starred Chef Pulls Out of Las Vegas Food Hall Restaurant
Chef Dominique Crenn has paused her plans of opening a vegan restaurant at a new food hall
January 13
Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches
The newest food hall in Las Vegas is home to Craftkitchen and other restaurants
December 20, 2022
A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet
Plus, Ichiza opens a second location and Park on Fremont readies its larger patio for the spring
November 18, 2022
Ramen, Doughnuts, and Gin Cocktails Are the Latest Additions to the Strip’s New Food Hall
It’s food hall season in Vegas, with three big dining areas opening this winter
September 30, 2022
More Than a Dozen Restaurants Are Moving Into a New Food Hall in Southwest Las Vegas
Saint Honoré, Soulbelly BBQ, and a handful of California restaurants are opening in the new food hall