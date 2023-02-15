Country Bar Stoney’s Two-Steps Its Way Back Into Its Former Home

Stoney’s will return to the Santa Fe Station Casino in northwest Las Vegas this summer with its lineup of country music, live performances, and a mechanical bull. Nearly 15 years since Stoney’s North Forty closed at the off-Strip casino, the Stoney’s brand takes another shot at the venue, bringing with it all the elements that have made Stoney’s Rockin’ Country a hit at Town Square Las Vegas.

The new Stoney’s takes over 13,000 square feet at 4949 North Rancho Drive for a country bar with plenty of room for line dancing and two-steppin’. A 2,300-square-foot outdoor pergola will have a central fireplace, a beer pong area, interactive games, and ample seating. “We’re very excited about the return of Stoney’s North Forty to Santa Fe Station,” says Chris Lowden, president of Porchlight Hospitality Group. “I feel there is a great untapped market for us in the northwest.” Lowden is also behind the recently opened Vic’s jazz bar.

The Stoney’s brand has had more lives than most bars in Las Vegas — it first debuted in 2007 in a strip mall near the South Point on Las Vegas Boulevard. A year later it expanded to the Santa Fe, only to close in 2009. In 2012, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country opened at Town Square — which then became Las Vegas Bull Cowboy Town for about six months before reclaiming its name. Stoney’s North Forty will be open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m. when it opens this summer.