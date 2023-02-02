Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own

Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.

Bellagio’s Lakeside Lago Gets a Menu Refresh

Julian Serrano, the Michelin-starred chef for Bellagio’s acclaimed lakeside restaurant, Lago, has given the menu a refresh. A reimagined a la carte menu adds new scratch-made pastas, slow-aged steaks, and fresh seafood to Lago’s offerings of Italian fare. Highlights include a lemon tagliolini with thin ribbon noodles tossed in a light sauce of butter, lemon, and parmesan. A mixed seafood grill combines lobster, langostino, shrimp, white fish and scallops. And Lago pairs an osso bucco braised veal shank with saffron risotto. Weekend brunch gets an update, with the additions of banana pancakes featuring carmelized bananas with Nutella and ricotta, a frittata with vegetables and pecorino cheese, and a smoked salmon crostini with a quail egg. During weekday lunch, a whole branzino is prepared tableside with sunchoke purée and salsa verde. Julian Cox, MGM Resorts International’s executive director of beverage revives the cocktail menu with drinks including the white strawberry negroni and the You Broke My Heart, Fredo, which combines Italian vodka with Strega Liqueur, mezcal, green chile, and pineapple.

A Big Purple Drive-Thru Serves Customizable Coffee

Happyfastdelicious is now open at 2625 S Decatur Blvd in a hard-to-miss big purple building. The coffee drive-thru specializes in coffee for people who love fun and sweet drinks more than they do the taste of coffee. Order online or on the app to customize the drink or order one that was created by literally anyone. Drink add-ons include marshmallows, gummy worms, and dulce de leche cold foam.

Table 34 Introduces New Lunch and Dinner Menus

At the recently reopened Table 34, executive chef Joe Valdez is building a new menu. Among the expansive list of new offerings, appetizers include a chickpea bruschetta, a cheese and charcuterie board, and a sesame BBQ pork belly with sesame-tahini BBQ sauce. For lunch, new dishes include the Table 34 burger with short rib brisket and chuck steak. And for dinner, there are new choices like the Hunter’s chicken with onions, mixed mushrooms, mashed potatoes, and tomatoes. A salmon ravioli is filled with ricotta and herbs. And tortellini is filled with caramelized onions and goat cheese in a Grana Padano broth. The restaurant has also unveiled a new wine list of over 140 selections in addition to a vast spirits list featuring more than 70 unique whiskeys. Table 34 at 600 East Warm Springs Road #180 is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and Tuesday to Saturday from 4:30-9 p.m. for dinner.