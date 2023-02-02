Downtown Henderson Welcomes a New Italian Restaurant

Henderson’s newest dining option, Azzurra Cucina Italiana, is now open on Water Street in Downtown Henderson. Azzurra owners Windom Kimsey and Annelisa Polk had been regulars at the now-shuttered Henderson restaurant Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina, where Alessandra Madeira was chef de cuisine and husband, Walter Ciccone, was general manager. Kimsey recruited the husband-wife duo to join Azzurra. Chef Alessandra Madeira brings with her recipes from Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina, which closed in 2018, as well as new dishes, while her husband, Walter Ciccone, manages the front of house.

Some of the classics from Bratalian that are now on Azzurra’s menu include the penne alla vodka and tender chicken marsala with mashed potatoes. For new items, there’s tempura cauliflower with buffalo sauce and wagyu carpaccio. Madeira also makes an antipasto of meatballs made with veal, pork, and beef with ricotta and a linguine with clams and white wine or red sauce. Also on the menu are grilled octopus, caprese salad , and gnocchi bolognese.

The restaurant interior features natural materials, geometric tiles, and pops of azure blue – a nod to the name. It seats 30 guests with an attached outdoor patio framed by olive trees. The mixed-use building has apartments, plus colorful murals, a bocce ball court, and outdoor seating. Azzurra is open for dinner Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 322 South Water Street.