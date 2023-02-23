One Beer at Brewdog Rooftop Bar Will Cost You a Whopping $250

Brewdog Las Vegas, which opened its rooftop brewery high above the Las Vegas Strip in December of last year, claims it has just released the most expensive beer in town. Now, the Strip is obviously no stranger to high-priced menu items. Who can forget when Hyde debuted its Champagne-loaded $250K bottle service? Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge has a bloody Mary that will run you $995. And last year the Wynn hosted a very fancy dinner for $10,000 per person. Joining the ranks of the ostentatiously expensive is the High Roller, a 9 percent ABV chocolate dessert stout that goes for $250 for a 12-ounce bottle. The ingredients list includes glacier water, malt sourced from six countries — and beluga caviar.

It’s not the first time Brwdog has pulled a pricey beer stunt. Its 41 percent ABV Sink the Bismarck beer sold for $80. And it once had the gall to sell a bottle, titled the End of History, for about $700 — or $20,000 if you opted for one stuffed inside its own taxidermied squirrel.

The controversial brewery opened its first Las Vegas location in December. The 30,000-square-foot bar is topped with a 4,000-square-foot LED cube and offers 96 pours on tap, with beers like Elvis Juice and Punk IPA.

Mama Chai’s Is Now Open in Chinatown

Jenny Chai has opened her tea and dessert shop, Mama Chai’s, in Chinatown. By the same owner of Korean BBQ restaurant, Mr. BBQ, Mama Chai’s extensive selection of tea includes milk teas, fruit teas, yogurt beverages, and ice blended drinks — all incorporating traditional and unique flavors such as jasmine, ube, taro, strawberry snow, mocha, black sesame, Oreo, and matcha red bean. Pair your drink with mochi doughnuts and cream puff desserts.

Eataly Hosts a Ramazzotti Pop-Up

Eataly Las Vegas is launching a Ramazzotti’s Rosato Pop-Up Bar at Eataly’s Gran Caffé Milano with a menu that features the traditional Italian herbal liquor. The pop-up will serve four cocktails that incorporate the amaro.

Vegas-Born Snap-O-Razzo Hotdogs Hit Grocery Stores

Chef Ralph Perrazzo, who used to run BBD’s at the Palace Station, is now selling his maple wood-smoked hotdogs in Nevada. Two varieties of his non-cased Spinner Snaps, the Juicy’s Beef Wieners and Roasted Jalapeño Wieners, are for sale in more than 40 Smith’s and Kroger locations in Nevada. The dogs, so-named for the snap with each bite evolved from Perrazzo’s restaurants and home kitchens. Last year, they started spinning on heated rollers at Green Valley Grocery stores.

A Greek Restaurant and Oyster Bar Are Now Open at Red Rock

Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos are now open at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. Naxos Taverna features an open kitchen where guests can watch the preparation of whole fish, like that of lavraki and skorpina. The adjacent oyster bar has 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters. Naxos Taverna is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.