A $50 Million Pizzeria and Nightclub Enters a Crowded Corner on the Las Vegas Strip

Adding to the Las Vegas Strip’s growing number of club-restaurant hybrids, Bottled Blonde is heading west with plans to open at the Grand Bazaar Shops, located next to Horseshoe Las Vegas casino. The Arizona-based pizzeria and nightclub will open late next year in a four-story building with a rooftop lounge, in an increasingly more crowded section of the Las Vegas Strip.

Bottled Blonde currently has locations in Arizona, Texas, and Florida and the new outpost on the Strip is expected to cost nightlife company Evening Entertainment Group $50 million to produce. Its menu has truffle fries and chicken wings, salads and sandwiches, and, most notably, pizza. The forage pizza has fontina, roasted mushrooms, arugula, and truffle oil. The carnivore is made with pepperoni, sausage, and bolognese. And a buffalo chicken pizza is topped with popcorn chicken, cream cheese, scallions, and buffalo sauce.

According to its website, Bottled Blonde turns into a high-energy nightclub after dark with an “upbeat happy hour,” complete with VIP tables and bottle service. It has cocktails, including one that’s a play on Capri-Sun, frozen margaritas, draft beer, and an $82 Effen Vodka Mega Mule.

The four-story and 25,000-square-foot venue will offer a birds-eye view of the Fountains of Bellagio. It’s joining the newly rebranded casino — previously Bally’s — at a busy time. Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties are currently erecting a four-story building of their own, also at the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of the Horseshoe. Their hotly anticipated country bar, Ole Red is expected to open this fall with rooftop views, dancefloors, and Nashville-inspired food. Inside the Horseshoe, Martin Yan opens M.Y. Asia on March 13. Bottled Blonde is expected to open in late 2024.