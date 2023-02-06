Echo & Rig Steakhouse and Butcher Makes Its Highly Anticipated Debut at the District in Henderson

Chef Sam Marvin is opening his highly anticipated Henderson location of Echo & Rig this week with a sleek new interior and menu. Eleven years after opening at Tivoli Village near Summerlin, the chef and owner will debut his steakhouse and butcher shop at the District at Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, February 8.

The Henderson outpost will feature a glass meat locker, dry-aged cases, and an exhibition and demonstration area. The 8,000-square-foot interior seats 130 in the dining room and 45 at a circular bar that can be enclosed with green velour drapes for private parties. The restaurant has a modern design with brass chandeliers, accents of air plants, white leather semi-circle booths, and structural pillars that are decorated with vibrant colors. An 800-square-foot outdoor terrace overlooks the District outdoor shopping area for primo people-watching while dining.

The Henderson Echo & Rig will offer familiar menu items like portobello fires, steak tartare, and drunker goat sandwiches. But Marvin also plans unique signature items, like those of Iberico pork secreto with garlic pea tendrils and pineapple jalapeno chutney. An entree of pastured-raised chicken is prepared in cast iron with crispy skin and herbs chicken jus. And the lamb porterhouse chops are served with pee wee potatoes, fennel, and onions and topped with dried apricots and violet mustard. A custom grill area will include a wood-fired oven, a charcoal smoker, and two wood-fire grills with grates that can be raised or lowered for cooking customer’s selections of meat, which can be ordered from a variety of farms and ranches and at varying price points. Four filet mignon options are available. Other cuts include those of wagyu, barley-finished, grass-fed, corn-finished bone-in-cuts, porterhouse, and tomahawk.

The Modern Mixologist, Tony Abou-Ganim, partnered with Marvin to create customized cocktails and martinis for Echo & Rig. The bar also offers an option to build your own cocktail from a choice of spirit, mixer, and garnish.

Echo & Rig will open at the District at 2270 Village Walk Drive on Wednesday, February 8. It opens for lunch at 11 a.m. Dinner starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The butcher shop is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend brunch and happy hour will launch soon.