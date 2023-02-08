Yep, Another Food Hall Joins the Las Vegas Food Hall Boom

Yet another casino is getting in on Las Vegas’ food hall boom. In fall of 2023, the new Durango Casino will open along with a 25,000-square-foot culinary venue, the Eat Your Heart Out food hall. The new food hall will introduce 11 food venues from Las Vegas and beyond inside a modern and greenery-filled space at the off-Strip Station Casinos brand casino.

Chef Gene Villiatora is expanding his Orange County, California restaurant, Ai Pono Cafe, to Las Vegas, where he will serve his Hawaiian street food-style plates of ahi tuna katsu, crackhead chicken — battered and fried boneless dark meat tossed in sauce and coconut garlic glaze, and garlic butter mahi. The popular yet controversial New York pizza place Prince Street Pizza moves in with its Sicilian pizzas, also known as “Soho Squares” and round Neapolitan pies.

Marc Vetri, who recently reopened his acclaimed Vetri Cucina at the Palms Casino Resort, will open his third Las Vegas restaurant, Fiorella, within the food hall. Similar to his restaurant Osteria Fiorella, inside another Station Casinos property, Red Rock Resort, his new stall will offer hand-made pasta, antipasti, and dessert. The 50-year-old Los Angeles burger joint, Irv’s Burgers, imports its hotdogs, burgers, chili cheese fries, shakes, and tuna melts to the project. Another Los Angeles spot, Uncle Paulie’s Deli, will make its New York-deli style sandwiches.

And five Las Vegas restaurants are expanding into the food hall. From the Las Vegas Arts District, the Yu Or Mi Sushi bar and Vesta Coffee Roasters will each take over stalls. Red Rock Resort’s Nielsen’s Frozen Custard and Palace Station’s Oyster Bar also join the food hall. At the center of the food hall, DRNK, a new lively bar will pour colorful frozen drinks and classic cocktails.

The new casino at Durango Drive and the 215 southern beltway from Station Casinos has other dining options in the works, like a Mexican restaurant from Clique Hospitality, a sports lounge, and a coastal grill from Lettuce Entertain Restaurants. The property’s executive chef, Danny Ye, will debut an original steakhouse.

In January, a food hall opened downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Another food hall, Proper Eats, opened at the Aria Resort and Casino on the Strip in December. And the UnCommons will debut the Sundry food hall later this year. They join the likes of Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM.