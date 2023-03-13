For the Fourth Time, Guy Fieri Brings a Restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip

Guy Fieri is opening yet another restaurant in Las Vegas. This summer, he will debut Chicken Guy at Caesars Palace. The quick-service chain has locations across the U.S. and will be the first in Southern Nevada. It joins Fieri’s growing number of restaurants in Caesars Entertainment properties, including Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar at the Linq, and El Burro Borracho at the Rio. In January, the mayor of Flavortown announced that he was opening the Flavortown Sports Kitchen this summer inside the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

“I’m so stoked to be bringing Chicken Guy to Caesars Palace for the best freakin’ chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes that you’re going to find,” says Fieri. The menu offers tenders brined in lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs. They’re available grilled or fried and in sandwiches, on skewers, or in meal-sized salad bowls. They come with any of 22 signature sauces.

Firefly Moves And Reintroduces Daily Brunch

Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Paradise Road has packed up and moved to a new location at 335 Hughes Center Drive in the former McCormick and Schmick’s location in the Howard Hughes Center. The tapas restaurant is also serving its full pre-Covid menu, complete with daily lunch and brunch and dishes like spicy beef salad, shrimp tempura, fish sticks, and chocolate cherry bread pudding. It’s also introducing new dishes like golden beet carpaccio salad, braised bravas chicken, and parchment-baked cod.

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar Sets an Opening Date

Located just steps from the walkway to Allegiant Stadium, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is set to open in June of this year at the entrance to the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. The bar and restaurant will serve American fare like scratch burgers, sliders, shareable tacos, and other handheld favorites. The menu also features salads and bowls and weekend brunch. The bar has draft and bottled beer and a full beverage menu is being developed by award-winning mixologist Francesco Lafranconi, Carver Road’s vice president of beverage and hospitality culture. A walk-up window will offer grab-and-go food and drinks for sports fans making their way to and from Allegiant Stadium. Flanker’s five dining areas include a 102-seat main dining room, a 66-seat sports bar and lounge, a 56-seat private dining room, a 19-seat hidden private karaoke and game day viewing and dining suite, and a 24-seat patio.