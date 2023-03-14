A Mexican Restaurant, Vibey Bar, and Poolside Lounge Will Open With the Durango Casino

The new Durango Casino and Resort is opening in southwest Las Vegas later this year and it will debut with three new restaurants and lounges. The local resort from Station Casinos will open at the 215 and Durango Drive sometime in late 2023 and it will introduce a new Mexican restaurant, bar, and poolside lounge to the southwest valley.

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant will open this fall with a menu of coastal Mexican flavors that uses prime meats, whole fish, street food favorites with a twist, and desserts. The cocktail menu will highlight tequila and mezcal with bartenders and Mijo’s own tequila experts guiding the drink selections. The restaurant is designed with multiple rooms and an outdoor patio that are meant to represent different areas of Mexico.

Bel-Aire Lounge also opens this fall on the casino’s main floor as a cocktail bar highlighted with gold and brass furnishings and accents. The vibey bar will be high energy with DJs spinning vinyl records and live performers entertaining with rock, hip-hop, pop, and indie music. Bartenders will serve signature cocktails along with small plates and desserts.

In the spring of 2024, Bel-Aire Backyard will open at the resort’s pool. The poolside lounge will feature private cabanas, oversized daybeds, and pool chairs among the backyard’s palm trees and greenery. Visitors can relax, dance, or order drinks and upscale eats.

The three new food and beverage offerings join the previously announced Eat Your Heart Out food hall, a 25,000-square-foot culinary venue also slated to open this fall with 11 vendors. Clique Hospitality, the group behind the Proper Eats food hall at the Aria Resort and Casino and bars and restaurants like the Barbershop at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa is also behind Mijo and Bel-Aire Lounge. When it opens in the latter half of this year, the Durango Casino will boast a 200-room hotel, a total of four signature restaurants, a food hall, a sportsbook, and extensive gaming options.