The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Las Vegas This Spring

We’re just a few months into 2023, and we’ve already seen several exciting openings across the Las Vegas Valley. As the cold and wet winter season wanes and locals prepare for the imminently hotter weather, the culinary scene is similarly heating up with a number of bars and restaurants on deck to debut this spring. Among them, New York’s Chris Santos readies to breathe new life into his vibey Stanton Social restaurant at Caesars Palace, another food hall is on deck to enter the booming culinary trend, and downtown is poised to welcome as many as three new high-concept bars before summer. Here are the 11 bars and restaurants we’re most looking forward to seeing this spring.

Where: Horseshoe Las Vegas

When: March 13

James Beard Award winner and public television star Martin Yan debuts his first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia, on the Las Vegas Strip on March 13 at the newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas, Yan’s restaurant reflects his decades-long career and his extensive travels in a casual restaurant with a Pan-Asian menu of Thai yellow coconut curry with chicken, mu shu pork tacos with hoisin sauce, a sizzling black pepper steak with mushrooms, and pan-seared Chilean sea bass in jasmine tea with a miso ginger honey glaze.

Where: Red Rock Resort

When: March 17

Rouge Room takes over the 5,345 square feet space as the Red Rock Resort undergoes a multi-part transformation to amp up its nightlife scene. At the Rouge Room, A large gold door flanked by velvet curtains leads to the bar’s red room with a grand piano at the center. Inside, there will be two bars and several booths for seating and space for live entertainment. The cocktail menu highlights martinis, which can be prepared tableside with botanicals like lavender, rosemary, and elderflower — and can be paired with fancy foods like caviar and seafood towers.

Where: 2232 South Nellis Boulevard

When: March 20

Salome “Oming” Pilas will open the third brick-and-mortar location of her popular restaurant and food truck, Oming’s Kitchen, in east Las Vegas. Pilas started serving a tight selection of lumpia, pork belly, and chicken out of her food truck eight years ago. In 2019, she opened her first brick-and-mortar. At her new location, she will serve her Filipino dishes like savory pork hash sisig, crispy fried lumpia, and pancit fried noodles.

Where: Caesars Palace

When: March 21

Chris Santos will open the spin-off of his New York-based Stanton Social at Caesars Palace with a restaurant and menu that dials up the extravagance and theatricality. Stanton Social Prime will bring back some of Santos’ dishes, first popularized at Stanton Social, which closed in 2018 after 15 years in New York City. Those include the French onion soup dumplings and potato and truffle pierogies. New creations just for Las Vegas include a yellowtail crudo with grilled pineapple and smoked butter board with crudités.

Where: 136 North Stephanie Street

When: April

Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry is opening a new location in the Inspirada neighborhood. The Korean-style doughnut shop will have risers, like those found at Gäbi Coffee in Chinatown, that encourage customers to slip off their shoes and sit cross-legged at floor cushions and low tables. Like its other Henderson location, the doughnut shop will serve menu items like Korean-style milk creams — yeasted doughnuts cut in half and filled with sweet mascarpone cream and chocolate or strawberry compote and croffles made with croissant dough rolled in raw sugar and cooked in a waffle maker. It will also sell its popular doughnut breakfast sandwiches.

Where: The Uncommons

When: Early 2023

Coming in hot in the middle of Las Vegas’s food hall boom, the Uncommons shopping and dining area in southwest Las Vegas is opening a new food hall this spring. Bay Area restaurants and chefs like the California Italian-style BarZotto, the ice creamery Smitten Ice Cream, and Matt Horn’s fried chicken joint Kowbird, also taking up residency within the food hall. Japanese chef Shotaro “Sho” Kamio will introduce Mizunara, a temaki bar specializing in open-style sushi hand rolls. In total, more than a dozen new restaurants will debut inside the food hall.

Fine Company

Where: Downtown Summerlin

When: Spring 2023

Chef Roy Ellamar will open his new neighborhood restaurant, Fine Company, in Downtown Summerlin this Spring. After 15 years as an executive chef on the Las Vegas Strip and operating Harvest by Roy Ellamar at the Bellagio, Ellamar is heading off-Strip with a California-chic bar and restaurant inspired by his upbringing in Hawaii. He’ll make his mom’s banana bread with local desert sage honey and sea salt, brown butter pancakes with Harry’s Berries compote, and his take on a sausage breakfast sandwich. The lunch menu will have sandwiches, salads, shared plates, and lunch sets.

Where: 1415 South Commerce Street

When: Spring 2023

When it opens later this year, walking into Liquid Diet will feel like entering a house party thrown in a basement belonging to teenage witches. At least, that’s the vision Bret Pfister and Patrick Mannion have laid out for their new bar, Liquid Diet, which opens soon in the Gateway District. Hoping to capture the feel of a house party, the owners aim to make the bar an unpretentious one, with moody lighting, shoestring-budget decor, and a tight selection of drink offerings.

Where: The Plaza Hotel and Casino

When: March

When it debuts, the carousel-themed outdoor bar at the Plaza downtown will feature animated elements like carousel horses that swing up and down, martini glasses that spin, and larger-than-life dice.

Where: The Punk Rock Museum

When: April 2023

P Moss, the guy behind legendary local dive bars Frankie’s Tiki Room and the Double Down Saloon, is creating a new bar for the soon-to-open Punk Rock Museum. The new bar will be about as divey as a museum-adjacent bar will allow, with touches and drink offerings specifically included for fans of punk, both young and old.

Where: The Strip

When: Spring

A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The building, called Project 63, is expected to open this year at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime will be the complex’s anchor restaurant. While previously expected to open in the fall, the steakhouse and seafood restaurant is now saying it may open as early as spring of this year.