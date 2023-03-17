Instagram-Famous All’Antico Vinaio Heads West With a Las Vegas Sandwich Shop

The Florentine sandwich shop known for doling out as many as 7,000 robustly stuffed sandwiches on fluffy ​​schiacciata bread a day is opening a location in Las Vegas. All’Antico Vinaio will open its Italian sandwich shop in southwest Las Vegas this year. And if the new location is anything like its two shops in New York, its Los Angeles pop-up, or its original sandwich counter in Florence, Italy, one can expect long lines of fans to queue outside the building when All’Antico opens at Uncommons in June.

All’Antico Vinaio was opened by the Mazzanti family in 1989 in Florence. The restaurant, whose name translates to “at the ancient wine merchant’s,” started as a wine bar with a sandwich counter. It soon expanded, opening locations in Milan and Rome and two in New York. In Florence, lines often snake down the old streets, with customers gathering outside the shop to stand and eat the square sandwiches, piled high with cuts of porchetta, creamy spreads, and grilled vegetables.

Jim Stuart, a partner at Matter Real Estate Group, the firm behind Uncommons, explains that the origin of Las Vegas All’Antico came together covertly at first, with an approach from Joe Bastianich’s hospitality group for a confidential restaurant. “Along the way, they disclosed that Bastianich and the All’Antico family had started a partnership to open in North America. I had heard and watched what was happening with the LA pop-up and the excitement when they opened a store in New York. And for us, it was really a moment of disbelief.” Stuart says that the 40-acre Uncommons (6880 Helen Toland Street), with its outdoor shopping and dining footprint and mixed-use buildings, was a fit for the street food-style sandwich spot.

“I’m very honored to be in Las Vegas,” says Tommaso “Tommy” Mazzanti, whose family founded the restaurant. “Because my dream is to be all over the United States.” He credits the popularity of the restaurant in part due to its large following across social media, but also for the sandwiches themselves, which all start with a Tuscan flatbread called a schiacciata (“smashed”) — similar to focaccia. Mazzanti says a popular choice is La Favalosa, a heaping sandwich generously packed with funky Tuscan salami, cool pecorino cream and artichoke cream, and spread with spicy grilled and squashed eggplant. Another sandwich Mazzanti recommends is L’Inferno, named in honor of the Ron Howard film of the same name. A broad slice of schiacciata is first spread with pureed nduja salami and then layered with grilled vegetables and red puree. It’s slathered with thinly sliced porchetta and a handful of baby arugula. Rather than oils or mustards, the sandwiches pair cured meats with creams. There’s La Paradiso with mortadella, stracciatella, and pistachio cream and La Toscana with Tuscan salami, pecorino, and truffle honey.

Mazzanti says he aims to have All’Antico open by June of this year in a space at Uncommons adjacent to the courtyard by Urth Caffe, so customers will be able to order their sandwiches at the counter and wander out to any of the 120 outdoor seats to enjoy them. Of the sandwiches on the menu, he plans to include one just for Las Vegas.

All’Antico is opening at a busy time for Uncommons, which is rolling out restaurants throughout 2023. Stuart says that the next restaurant to open will be the Sundry food hall. “You might imagine that a 20,000-square-foot restaurant with 11 different food offerings and two full-service restaurants on the interior is complex. So we’re just pushing through to bring that one to life,” says Stuart. Right behind the Sundry is the West Coast-based Salt and Straw and Nicole Brisson’s Amari.