Mark Wahlberg Opens Another Wahlburgers Restaurant in Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg is opening a second location of his burger joint, Wahlburgers, in Las Vegas. The quick-service burger restaurant of chef Paul Wahlberg and brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg will open a second location on the Las Vegas Strip this month at Mandalay Bay inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

The menu features burgers like the Our Burger, a 1/3-pound beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house sauce. The O.F.D. burger stacks two patties with Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, and tomato jam. There’s also a burger made with an Impossible patty. Other menu items include a chicken salad, a salmon street corn salad, crispy fish and crispy chicken sandwiches, and BBQ chicken tater tots.

At 5,000 square feet, the new Wahlburgers has room for 150 customers, including an oversized bar that serves beer, and shakes with or without alcohol. The restaurant boasts several TVs for watching sports events from both the dining room and the bar. The first Wahlburgers in Las Vegas opened in the Grand Bazaar Shops outside Bally’s Las Vegas in 2016. The Wahlbergs will celebrate the grand opening on March 27 with a private event.