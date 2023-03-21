 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mark Wahlberg Opens Another Wahlburgers Restaurant in Las Vegas

Wahlburgers opens on the Las Vegas Strip

by Janna Karel

Mark Wahlberg is opening a second location of his burger joint, Wahlburgers, in Las Vegas. The quick-service burger restaurant of chef Paul Wahlberg and brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg will open a second location on the Las Vegas Strip this month at Mandalay Bay inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

Hands reach over a spread of burgers and fries.
Wahlburgers
Wahlburgers

The menu features burgers like the Our Burger, a 1/3-pound beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house sauce. The O.F.D. burger stacks two patties with Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, and tomato jam. There’s also a burger made with an Impossible patty. Other menu items include a chicken salad, a salmon street corn salad, crispy fish and crispy chicken sandwiches, and BBQ chicken tater tots.

A burger and tots.
Wahlburgers
Wahlburgers

At 5,000 square feet, the new Wahlburgers has room for 150 customers, including an oversized bar that serves beer, and shakes with or without alcohol. The restaurant boasts several TVs for watching sports events from both the dining room and the bar. The first Wahlburgers in Las Vegas opened in the Grand Bazaar Shops outside Bally’s Las Vegas in 2016. The Wahlbergs will celebrate the grand opening on March 27 with a private event.

Foursquare

Wahlburgers

3635 Las Vegas Blvd S #100, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (702) 405-9090 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Where to Find Passover Food in Las Vegas — 2023

By Janna Karel

A Mexican Restaurant, Vibey Bar, and Poolside Lounge Will Open With the Durango Casino

By Janna Karel

For the Fourth Time, Guy Fieri Brings a Restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip

By Janna Karel

24 Las Vegas Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in 2023 So Far

By Janna Karel

James Beard Award Winner Goes Off-Strip With a ‘Market, Bar, Escape’

By Janna Karel

With Rib-Eye Adobo, Oming’s Kitchen Expands to East Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world