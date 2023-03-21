Where to Find Passover Food in Las Vegas — 2023

Passover, known in Hebrew as Pesach, is the Jewish holiday that observes the story of the exodus from Egypt. This year, Passover runs from the evening of April 5 to the evening of April 13. Restaurants across Las Vegas carry menu items that are just right for supplementing seder or for noshing in celebration of the eight-day holiday. While traditional Passover dishes can be found in this guide, check whether they meet your needs as kosher for Passover.

The Bagel Cafe

The Bagel Cafe in Summerlin has a reliable menu of matzoh ball soup, roast chicken, and brisket with au jus. Dine in or place an order online for pick-up or take-out to supplement your seder.

Market Place Buffet

The Market Place Buffet at the Rampart Casino will host a special Passover buffet on Thursday, April 6. The buffet, which is $30.99 for prime rib night on Thursdays, will serve special dishes for Pesach in addition to its usual offerings. The buffet is discounted for Rampart Plus, Summerlin, Premier, and Elite Card holders.

Siegel’s Bagelmania

The Jewish deli near the Las Vegas Convention Center will have pick-up orders available from Wednesday, April 5th through Thursday, April 13th. Individual meals are $32.95 and include a choice of gefilte fish or chopped liver, an entree of roasted chicken with matzo stuffing or brisket with gravy, potato latke or roasted potatoes, green beans or carrot tzimmes, plus matzoh, charoset, matzoh ball soup, and desserts. A family meal of the same options is $295.95 for eight to 10 people. Menu items are also available a la carte.

Weiss Deli

The Henderson deli has Passover dishes on its menu all year long. Visit in the morning for a breakfast of matzoh brie with fries or fresh fruit. Chicken noodle soup with matzoh balls is available for both dine-in and take-out.

Freed’s Bakery

Freed’s Bakery makes coconut macaroons so fresh, that you have to order them 48 hours in advance. They’re also available in a chocolate-dipped variety.