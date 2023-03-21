 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to Find Passover Food in Las Vegas — 2024

Nosh on brisket, charoset, matzoh ball soup, and tzimmes this Passover in Las Vegas

by Janna Karel Updated
A bowl of matzoh ball soup.
Honey Salt.
Bill Milne
Passover, known in Hebrew as Pesach, is the Jewish holiday that observes the story of the exodus from Egypt. This year, Passover runs from the evening of Monday, April 22 through April 30. Restaurants across Las Vegas carry menu items that are just right for supplementing seder or for noshing in celebration of the eight-day holiday. While traditional Passover dishes can be found in this guide, check whether they meet your needs as kosher for Passover.

See something missing? Hit up the tipline at vegas@eater.com. Check back for updates as more Passover menus are released.

The Bagel Cafe

The Bagel Cafe in Summerlin has a reliable menu of matzoh ball soup, roast chicken, and brisket with au jus. Dine in or place an order online for pick-up or take-out to supplement your seder.

Market Place Buffet

The Market Place Buffet at the Rampart Casino will host a special Passover buffet on Monday, April 22. The buffet will be available for $27.99 for adults ($21.99 with Rampart Plus Card) and $18.99 for children 12 and under. The Passover buffet will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. and will serve special dishes for Pesach.

Honey Salt

The Summerlin restaurant has a Passover menu with a la carte options like popovers with honey butter ($8), matzoh ball soup with chicken ($12), entrees of honey roasted chicken with sweet potato ($33), grilled salmon with asparagus ($34), and dessert of strawberry and rhubarb pavlova ($12). Passover Dinner will be served Monday, April 22 through Wednesday, April 24 beginning at 5 p.m.

Siegel’s Bagelmania

The Jewish deli near the Las Vegas Convention Center will have pick-up orders available throughout April. Individual meals are $34.95 and include a choice of gefilte fish or chopped liver, an entree of roasted chicken with matzo stuffing or brisket with gravy, potato latke or roasted potatoes, green beans or carrot tzimmes, plus matzoh, charoset, matzoh ball soup, and desserts. A family meal of the same options is $329.95 for eight to 10 people. Menu items are also available a la carte.

Weiss Deli

The Henderson deli has Passover dishes on its menu all year long. Visit in the morning for a breakfast of matzoh brie with fries or fresh fruit. Chicken noodle soup with matzoh balls is available for both dine-in and take-out.

Burnt Offerings

This kosher restaurant has a wide variety of fare that may make its way to your Passover table. The Shabbat package must be ordered by Thursday night and comes with challah rolls, gefilte fish, house-made cabbage slaw, rice, vegetable medley grape juice, and a choice of grilled or schnitzel chicken breast for two people for $62.50.

Freed’s Bakery

Freed’s Bakery makes coconut macaroons so fresh, that you have to order them 48 hours in advance. They’re also available in a chocolate-dipped variety.

