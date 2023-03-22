A Restaurant With a Chaotic Global Menu and a Rooftop Nightclub Hits Fremont Street

A Mexico-based restaurant is moving into the Fremont Street area in downtown Las Vegas with a rooftop nightclub and colorful food. Zai Las Vegas opens on March 31 at 700 Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, across from Container Park. The restaurant, which got its start in Tepatitlán Jalisco draws on global dining for its broad, if somewhat chaotic, menu.

Appetizers include corn ribs topped with cotija cheese, Tajin, cilantro, and Pop Rocks candy. The sushi bunker piles shrimp, crab, cucumber, and avocado into a stack with eel sauce. Enchiladas come filled with duck confit, and Chinese-style pancakes are topped with smoky chilhuacle sauce. For dessert, maiz ice cream comes with berries and cinnamon popcorn.

The open kitchen also prepares wagyu sandos with truffle Kewpie mayo, salmon with passionfruit glaze and quail eggs, edamame with blue cheese, and cannelloni in a miso bechamel. Located in the former Turmeric Flavors of India space, the rooftop will become 700 Fremont, a high-energy nightclub that will host DJs and performers, Latin and hip-hop music, and open mic and drag shows.

A Veteran Vegas Chef Joins Chef’s Roma Kitchen

Ricardo Romo, a veteran chef who came up through Martha’s Vineyard, with Michael Mina and STK at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, at Beer Park at the Paris Las Vegas, and as the executive chef at Mastro’s Ocean Club at Aria Hotel and Casino, has joined the new ownership at Chef’s Roma Kitchen in Henderson. Chef Piero Broglia opened Roma Kitchen in 2019. Chef Romo is focusing on classic, Italian comfort food and innovative drinks. Chef’s Roma Kitchen is open from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and closed on Sunday and Monday at 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Green Valley Ranch Launches Its Spring Pop-Up

The seasonal “Spring at the Terrace” pop-up opens for the season on Friday, March 24 at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino. The resort’s patio hosts private pergolas and tables for guests to dine on charcuterie and salads and sip cocktails like the Buy Yourself Flowers ($17) with Ketel One Grapefruit and Rose, Pomp & Whimsy, strawberry, lemon, and rosé foam and the Full Bloom ($16) with Fords, Lillet Blanc, butterfly pea flower tea, black lemon bitters, and Fever Tree sparkling lemonade.

LA’s Court Cafe Is Open in Vegas

The owners of Taco Mell and Bleu Kitchen have opened their full-service brunch restaurant, Court Cafe. The Court Cafe LV at 1040 East Flamingo Road has brunch burritos, pancakes, French toast, and boozy morning cocktails.