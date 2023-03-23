 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Francisco Favorite Daeho Kalbijjim Brings Its Stellar Korean Food to Las Vegas

The popular Bay Area restaurant is opening in Las Vegas with its sizzling, cheesy short rib stew

by Janna Karel
A sign over the windows at Daeho Kalbijjim with pictures of food.
Daeho Kalbijjim
Janna Karel

Ever since Daeho Kalbijjim first opened in Japantown in San Francisco in 2019, it has consistently attracted hours-long waits for its namesake kalbijjim — a huge shareable bowl of spicy-sweet short rib stew that is covered in melting cheese and flambéed tableside. With four locations in the bay area, it is now opening a restaurant in Las Vegas and is expected to open soon.

Braised short rib stew at Daeho
Daeho Kalbijjim
Luke Tsai

The Korean restaurant already has signs up at 2580 South Decatur Boulevard, with large images of its soups, stews, and comfort dishes. The 2,789-square-foot space at the corner of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue received its permit in December of last year and is expected to open in 2023. An Instagram post confirms the upcoming opening.

A sign at the new Daeho Kalbijjim Las Vegas
Daeho Kalbijjim
Janna Karel

Daeho became a runaway success with its kalbijjim, making it a recurring entry on the Eater SF 38, though it also has a tight menu of other dishes, mostly made with beef. Its hot stone bibimbap bowls sizzle when brought to the table, with layers of rice and vegetables, and generous banchan vegetable dishes on the side. Its kalbi tang soups marry a savory broth with tender meat and satisfyingly chewy glass noodles. A sign over the windows indicates that it will serve the cold naengmyeon noodle dish that is only available at the San Mateo Daeho, sure to be a refreshing alternative on hot summer Vegas days. If its California locations are any indicator, one can expect its Las Vegas restaurant to offer a competitive wait list system, no reservations, and crowded tables around which groups can share the popular stew.

A bowl of bibimbap in a stone bowl.
Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup
Janna Karel
A bowl of beef soup with clear broth and egg.
Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup
Janna Karel
The Kalbijjim from Daeho&nbsp;
Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup
Becky Duffett/ESF
Foursquare

Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup

1620 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115 (415) 563-1388

