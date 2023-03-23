San Francisco Favorite Daeho Kalbijjim Brings Its Stellar Korean Food to Las Vegas

Ever since Daeho Kalbijjim first opened in Japantown in San Francisco in 2019, it has consistently attracted hours-long waits for its namesake kalbijjim — a huge shareable bowl of spicy-sweet short rib stew that is covered in melting cheese and flambéed tableside. With four locations in the bay area, it is now opening a restaurant in Las Vegas and is expected to open soon.

The Korean restaurant already has signs up at 2580 South Decatur Boulevard, with large images of its soups, stews, and comfort dishes. The 2,789-square-foot space at the corner of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue received its permit in December of last year and is expected to open in 2023. An Instagram post confirms the upcoming opening.

Daeho became a runaway success with its kalbijjim, making it a recurring entry on the Eater SF 38, though it also has a tight menu of other dishes, mostly made with beef. Its hot stone bibimbap bowls sizzle when brought to the table, with layers of rice and vegetables, and generous banchan vegetable dishes on the side. Its kalbi tang soups marry a savory broth with tender meat and satisfyingly chewy glass noodles. A sign over the windows indicates that it will serve the cold naengmyeon noodle dish that is only available at the San Mateo Daeho, sure to be a refreshing alternative on hot summer Vegas days. If its California locations are any indicator, one can expect its Las Vegas restaurant to offer a competitive wait list system, no reservations, and crowded tables around which groups can share the popular stew.