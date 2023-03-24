Live Out Your Nerdy Retro Dreams at This Pop Culture Ice Cream Shop

Located in the same shopping center as the Meepleville Board Game Cafe, Up In Scoops is now open and scooping all manner of frozen confections in a retro pop culture ice cream shop. You can visit to gawk at the display cases full of comic books, action figures, and VHS tapes from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s or play any of the vintage arcade machines. You can even buy the vintage arcade machines.

Up In Scoops, located at Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, serves ice cream, shaved ice, gelato, and sorbet. Its mixtapes, with names like Oreo Speedwagon, Don’t Call Me Swirly, and Animal Cracker House, combine ice cream with sauces and mix-ins. The Saturday Morning Cartoons blends vanilla ice cream with Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals with sliced banana and marshmallow sauce.

Some of the shop’s decor is interactive. A background for He-Man features a little Orko character and a sword that customers can pose with. The Star Wars display has a life-size Han Solo, frozen in Carbonite. The entry to the bathroom is flanked in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles displays. Up In Scoops at 4624 W Sahara Ave is open daily from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pizza Expo Kicks Off With All-You Can-Eat Slices

Ahead of the Pizza Expo, dozens of pizzaiolos from across Las Vegas and the U.S. are hosting a kick-off event in front of Pizza Rock on Sunday, March 26th. The Pizza Expo Tailgate Party will offer unlimited slices, plus music and prizes from 5:30 p.m.to 7:30 p.m on Third Street in front of Pizza Rock.

Featured pizzaiolos will include Tony Gemigniani of Pizza Rock; John Arena, the co-owner Metro Pizza; Leo Spizzirri, a World Pizza Champions member; Lee Hunziger, the 2019 Caputo Cup winner and World Pizza Champions member; Derek Sanchez, the 2019 Pizza Expo winner; and other pizza makers from around the U.S. Other local pizza makers include Josh Gooss of Evel Pie, and Vincent Rorolo of Good Pie. Entry is a $45 donation to Slice Out Hunger for hunger relief efforts.

Toca Madera Launches Brunch

Toca Madera Las Vegas is officially launching brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., starting this weekend. The high-energy Mexican steakhouse filled with trees and fire elements will serve weekend brunch with dishes like tres leches french toast, vanilla cast iron pancakes, breakfast enchiladas, breakfast burritos, and brunch-only cocktails.

Six The Musical Gets Its Own Shake

Black Tap Las Vegas is partnering with the Tony Award-winning Six The Musical Aragon Tour on a limited-time shake, the Unshakeable, available through Friday, March 31. Six performs in The Palazzo Theatre through May 7 and the shake borrows from a lyric from the musical’s song ‘Heart of Stone’ with a blueberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim with purple and gold sprinkles topped with a logo cupcake, gold crown, and purple and gold rock candies.