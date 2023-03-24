Red Rock Casino Closes a Restaurant to Make Room for Something New

As Red Rock Casino continues to roll out changes to the Station Casinos resort, its next big move is to permanently close the Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar. Clique Hospitality, the company behind Hearthstone, released a statement saying that staff at Hearthstone will be offered positions at other Clique venues and that they were encouraged to apply for positions with other Station Casinos venues.

Hearthstone opened in 2014 with a wood-filled interior, breezy patio, and wood-burning ovens. In addition to its robust wine collection, it also serves salads, charcuterie, and entrees like those of salmon, pizza, pasta, and rotisserie chicken. Red Rock says that it is closing to make room for a new restaurant to enter the space.

The new restaurant will join a lineup of new venues within the Summerlin Casino. Rouge Room, a vibey bar and lounge just opened, along with a Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna and oyster bar. Lotus of Siam opened a new restaurant on the property in November of last year and, this summer, Red Rock will debut a new adults-only pool. Station Casinos and Clique are currently working on opening the new Durango Casino in southwest Las Vegas and debuting the Eat Your Heart Out food hall and three new restaurants.

The last day to visit Heartstone before it closes will be April 30, 2023.