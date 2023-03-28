Lotus of Siam Is Taking Its Khao Soi and Garlic Prawns to Henderson

Lotus of Siam, the fan-favorite local restaurant known for authentic northern Thai fare, a robust wine list, and the endorsement of Anthony Bourdain, is expanding to Henderson. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Lotus of Siam is opening a Henderson location by the end of 2024 at Henderson West, a retail and residential space that is currently under development at St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.

The expansion follows the opening of a Lotus location inside Red Rock Casino in Summerlin. That third location earned an Eater Award for best design for its gorgeous use of lanterns, bamboo accents, and warm furnishings. The Henderson Lotus will feature a Thai-style sushi bar, a new direction for the local restaurant chain that is known for its vibrant orange khao soi with curry and egg noodles, kang hung lay pork curry with fresh spices, and the sai oua northern-style sausage with notes of salt and lemongrass.

‘Thicc’ Cookies From Cookie Plug Hit the Las Vegas Valley

With its self-described “fat” and “thicc” cookies, Cookie Plug is opening more locations around Vegas. The three-year-old bakery makes cookies that are four inches across and an inch and a half thick. Some of their giant soft cookies include the Firecracker with chocolate and marshmallow, the Pixie Junkie sugar cookie covered in colorful sprinkles, the O.G. chocolate chip cookie, the ultraviolet Purple Haze with white chocolate chips, and the cinnamon-dusted Snooperdoodle.

It first opened in Henderson last September. It just opened a location at 4750 West Sahara Avenue near Decatur Boulevard and is currently moving toward opening Cookie Plug bakeries in Summerlin near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive and a location in North Las Vegas near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive.

Karved Moves to the Southwest

Karved, the rotisserie and sandwich spot known for its rotisserie chicken and beef, porchetta, pulled pork and French dip sandwiches, wraps, and small bites like pork belly and carne asada fries, is opening a location at the Gramercy. Currently located at 3957 Maryland, Karved arguably makes some of the best sandwiches in Vegas. It joins other Gramercy restaurants like DW Bistro and Anima by EDO.