Where to Eat and Drink at Las Vegas Ballpark, Home of the Aviators — 2023 Guide

The Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A West baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, returns to the field on May 6, and with the return to baseball comes new food and beverage options at Las Vegas Ballpark, the team’s home next to Downtown Summerlin.

For the 2023 season, concessionaire Professional Sports Catering and executive chef Garry DeLucia return with a new menu after remaining closed for the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

BBQ Mexicana from chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken of Border Grill fame returns with a menu of a BTLA salad, avocado chicken burrito, and burnt ends burrito.

At Flight Deck Burgers, get a flight of three burgers topped with bacon and cheese. Custom Hot Dogs offers four loaded dogs slathered with mustard, melted cheese, and Hot Cheetos.

The Downtown Summerlin restaurant Frankie’s Uptown serves Italian selections like meatballs. At Smokies Sausage Shack behind home plate you can find handheld sausage offerings. And Chef Garry Delucia introduces a selection of street tacos to the concourse.

Chill Out near home plate has desserts like apple pie a la mode, chocolate-dipped fruit, an Aviators sundae, and shakes, candy, and Cracker Jacks. For more classic baseball fare, Crunch Time has nachos, served in a souvenir Aviator helmet. The Grill On 1st + 3rd serves burgers, chicken tenders, grilled chicken club sandwiches, and veggie burgers, plus fries and chips. And a root beer float is available in a keepsake Aviators mug.

The ballpark also will unveil a new and second custom brew from local Las Vegas Tenaya Creek Brewery — Aviator Ale, a new blood orange fruited wheat craft beer called the Walk off Wheat. New cocktails include the Aviators Mule and Coolcumber Press. The venue’s frosé returns as well.

Las Vegas Ballpark opens for the season on April at 7:05 p.m. against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The 10,000-person capacity ballpark offers guest chef events at the club level with local chefs, talent from the strip, and other chefs taking over the Chef’s show kitchen.

Las Vegas Ballpark is a cashless venue and no cash will exchange from merchant to fan. All points of sale will be fully cashless and enabled for contactless payment options. Tickets are digital as well.

