James Beard Award Winner Goes Off-Strip With a ‘Market, Bar, Escape’

Chef Shawn McClain, who debuted Balla Italian Soul at the Sahara Las Vegas in November of last year is gearing up to head off-Strip with his new restaurant and market, Wineaux. The wine-focused lounge and retail project, dubbed a “Market, Bar, Escape,” is a first for McClain, who is trying something new by introducing a small market to southwest Las Vegas.

Wineaux will curate and sell bottles of wine in what McClain describes as a social environment. The lounge will also offer small bites, a wine club, and wine-tasting events. Wineaux opens in ate 2023 and the UnCommons.

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard Hits the Food Court

Expanding from Henderson to Summerlin and now the northwest, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is opening at Santa Fe Station’s food court Friday, March 10. A few signature flavors that will be offered at Santa Fe include bumbleberry, cherry chocolate chip, caramel cashew, and many more. Station Casinos also plans to open an additional location at Durango Casino & Resort at its Eat Your Heart Out food hall.

Pinkbox Heads to North Las Vegas

Pinkbox Doughnuts will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in North Las Vegas at 1210 W. Craig Road on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The doughnut shop offers more than 70 unique designs and flavors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A Downtown Lounge Adds a Dancefloor

Inspire Nightclub & Lounge has converted its first floor from a former theater and bar space to a nightclub dancefloor complete with VIP tables, added bars, and balcony cocktail lounges. The multi-level bar downtown is introducing new lighting, lasers, and art installation nooks throughout the 14,000-square-foot entertainment venue. Inspire Nightclub & Lounge is open from 9 p.m. til late Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. til late Thursday and Sunday.