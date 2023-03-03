 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

James Beard Award Winner Goes Off-Strip With a ‘Market, Bar, Escape’

Chef Shawn McClain debuts Wineaux at the UnCommons this year

by Janna Karel
A rendering of a patio
UnCommons
UnCommons

Chef Shawn McClain, who debuted Balla Italian Soul at the Sahara Las Vegas in November of last year is gearing up to head off-Strip with his new restaurant and market, Wineaux. The wine-focused lounge and retail project, dubbed a “Market, Bar, Escape,” is a first for McClain, who is trying something new by introducing a small market to southwest Las Vegas.

Wineaux will curate and sell bottles of wine in what McClain describes as a social environment. The lounge will also offer small bites, a wine club, and wine-tasting events. Wineaux opens in ate 2023 and the UnCommons.

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard Hits the Food Court

Expanding from Henderson to Summerlin and now the northwest, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is opening at Santa Fe Station’s food court Friday, March 10. A few signature flavors that will be offered at Santa Fe include bumbleberry, cherry chocolate chip, caramel cashew, and many more. Station Casinos also plans to open an additional location at Durango Casino & Resort at its Eat Your Heart Out food hall.

Pinkbox Heads to North Las Vegas

Pinkbox Doughnuts will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in North Las Vegas at 1210 W. Craig Road on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The doughnut shop offers more than 70 unique designs and flavors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A Downtown Lounge Adds a Dancefloor

Inspire Nightclub & Lounge has converted its first floor from a former theater and bar space to a nightclub dancefloor complete with VIP tables, added bars, and balcony cocktail lounges. The multi-level bar downtown is introducing new lighting, lasers, and art installation nooks throughout the 14,000-square-foot entertainment venue. Inspire Nightclub & Lounge is open from 9 p.m. til late Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. til late Thursday and Sunday.

UnCommons

Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

With Rib-Eye Adobo, Oming’s Kitchen Expands to East Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

A $50 Million Pizzeria and Nightclub Enters a Crowded Corner on the Las Vegas Strip

By Janna Karel

One Beer at Brewdog Rooftop Bar Will Cost You a Whopping $250

By Janna Karel

Cooking Show Star Martin Yan Takes to the Strip With Noodle-Pulling and Dancing Chefs

By Janna Karel

Country Bar Stoney’s Two-Steps Its Way Back Into Its Former Home

By Janna Karel

21 Las Vegas Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in 2023 So Far

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world