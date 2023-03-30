Four Las Vegas and Henderson Restaurant Closures to Know About — 2023

The first restaurant closures of 2023 have hit restaurants and bars in Summerlin, downtown Las Vegas, and Henderson. While the Las Vegas Valley continues to see frequent openings, one venue in Henderson has already closed and three more have scheduled their final days of service. Check back as this list is updated regularly.

See something missing? Hit up the tipline.

Aureole and the gravity-defying Wine Angels who floated to the top of the restaurant’s 10,000-bottle tower are leaving the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas for good to make room for a new restaurant by Michael and Bryan Voltaggio. After more than 20 years of serving artful cuisine inside one of Las Vegas’s most recognizable restaurants, chef Charlie Palmer is closing Aureole and the two celebrity chefs are moving into the 9,000-square-foot space with a one-year residency. The restaurant will close in the coming months.

As Red Rock Casino continues to roll out changes to the Summerlin resort, its next big move is to permanently close the Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar. Hearthstone opened in 2014 with a robust wine collection, wood-burning ovens, and a popular brunch. Red Rock says that it is closing to make room for a new restaurant to enter the space. The last day to visit Hearthstone before it closes will be April 30.

The downtown brewery opened at Neonopolis on Fremont Street in 2013 with a custom-built brushed stainless steel brewhouse with three barrels and five seven-barrel fermenters that brew the beer. The 3,000-square-foot brewpub offered pints and growlers, plus fun drinks for holidays. “As life moves on, Banger Brewing will too. We are closing our chapter in the brewing scene,” Banger Brewing announced in a post on Facebook. The brewery will keep its taps flowing through March 31.

Just six months after opening her New York-style bagel spot, chef Sonia El-Nawal has shuttered the Henderson restaurant. During the pandemic, Bodega Bagel started as a recurring stall inside the Vegas Test Kitchen pop-up in downtown Las Vegas. “Bringing New York to Las Vegas has been a dream of mine for a long time,” El-Nawal had said at the time of opening the brick-and-mortar at 10075 S. Eastern Avenue. El-Nawal, who described Bodega as a love letter to New York, served bagels, spreads, and fish toppings like house-cured gravlax, sturgeon, housemade whitefish salad, and smoked salmon. Bodega Bagel closed its doors on March 7.