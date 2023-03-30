 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Six Las Vegas and Henderson Restaurant Closures to Know About — 2023

A running list of restaurant and bar closures in Las Vegas and Henderson

by Janna Karel Updated
A marquee for Stripburger &amp; Chicken on the Las Vegas Strip.
Stripburger & Chicken
Stripburger & Chicken

The first restaurant closures of 2023 have hit restaurants and bars in Summerlin, downtown Las Vegas, and Henderson. While the Las Vegas Valley continues to see frequent openings, one venue in Henderson has already closed, one on the Strip has shuttered and four more have scheduled their final days of service. Check back as this list is updated regularly.

See something missing? Hit up the tipline.

April 2023

Genting Palace Lounge

Resorts World Las Vegas is permanently closing the lounge that leads into its high-end Chinese restaurant, Genting Palace, to turn the space into the only tiki bar on the Las Vegas Strip. Genting Palace and the Genting Palace Lounge debuted when Resorts World opened in June of 2021. The Genting Palace Lounge was bold and modern, with a white marble bar top behind a row of bold red velvet bar stools. Walls of jade shelves and windows led to the glossy black jewel-box entrance. On April 17, the bar will reopen as the Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge.

The bar inside Genting Palace with red bar stools and roomy lounge seating.
Genting Palace Lounge
Genting Palace

Stripburger & Chicken

For 16 years, Stripburger & Chicken occupied the highly visible space on the first floor of Fashion Show Mall, facing out to Las Vegas Boulevard. Stripburger made some of the best burgers on the Strip, piled high with toppings like bacon, cheese, crispy onion strings, and mushrooms. Chef Rick Moonen once called Stripburger the best hangover cure he ever experienced. Stripburger is owned by the Lettuce Entertain You Hospitality Group, which also owns the adjacent El Segundo Sol Mexican restaurant. The group plans to debut a new restaurant in the space in fall 2023. Stripburger closed on Sunday, April 2.

March 2023

Aureole

Aureole and the gravity-defying Wine Angels who floated to the top of the restaurant’s 10,000-bottle tower are leaving the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas for good to make room for a new restaurant by Michael and Bryan Voltaggio. After more than 20 years of serving artful cuisine inside one of Las Vegas’s most recognizable restaurants, chef Charlie Palmer is closing Aureole and the two celebrity chefs are moving into the 9,000-square-foot space with a one-year residency. The restaurant will close on April 13.

Aureole interior
Aureole interior
Bradley Martin

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

As Red Rock Casino continues to roll out changes to the Summerlin resort, its next big move is to permanently close the Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar. Hearthstone opened in 2014 with a robust wine collection, wood-burning ovens, and a popular brunch. Red Rock says that it is closing to make room for a new restaurant to enter the space. The last day to visit Hearthstone before it closes will be April 30.

Hearthstone Kitchen &amp; Cellar
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar
Amelinda B Lee

Banger Brewing

The downtown brewery opened at Neonopolis on Fremont Street in 2013 with a custom-built brushed stainless steel brewhouse with three barrels and five seven-barrel fermenters that brew the beer. The 3,000-square-foot brewpub offered pints and growlers, plus fun drinks for holidays. “As life moves on, Banger Brewing will too. We are closing our chapter in the brewing scene,” Banger Brewing announced in a post on Facebook. The brewery will keep its taps flowing through March 31.

Bodega Bagel

Just six months after opening her New York-style bagel spot, chef Sonia El-Nawal has shuttered the Henderson restaurant. During the pandemic, Bodega Bagel started as a recurring stall inside the Vegas Test Kitchen pop-up in downtown Las Vegas. “Bringing New York to Las Vegas has been a dream of mine for a long time,” El-Nawal had said at the time of opening the brick-and-mortar at 10075 S. Eastern Avenue. El-Nawal, who described Bodega as a love letter to New York, served bagels, spreads, and fish toppings like house-cured gravlax, sturgeon, housemade whitefish salad, and smoked salmon. Bodega Bagel closed its doors on March 7.

A platter of bagels and white fish.
Bagel platter
Bodega Bagel

Aureole

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Bodega Bagel

Banger Brewing

