After 16 Years on the Las Vegas Strip, a Burger Restaurant Closes

For 16 years, Stripburger & Chicken has occupied the highly visible space on the first floor of Fashion Show Mall, facing out to Las Vegas Boulevard. A representative from Stripburger says that the restaurant will close for good, with its last day of service being Sunday, April 2.

Stripburger made some of the best burgers on the Strip, piled high with toppings like bacon, cheese, crispy onion strings, and mushrooms. Chef Rick Moonen once called Stripburger the best hangover cure he ever experienced. “The bun-to-meat ratio is spot on and the garnishes are fresh,” he said. The restaurant also offered grilled chicken sandwiches and satisfyingly crispy buttermilk-fried jumbo chicken tenders.

The happy hour menu at Stripburger was one of the better ones in town. Mini hamburgers and hand-cut fries go for $3.50 each. Draft beer starts at $4 and well drinks are all $5. But the main draw was the burgers. The whiskey barbecue burger was loaded with onion strings, cheddar, and barbecue sauce infused with Jack Daniel’s, served with fries for $16.95. The Mexi burger came with chipotle mayo, pickled red onions, jalapeno, cotija and jack cheese, and cilantro.

Stripburger is owned by the Lettuce Entertain You Hospitality Group, which also owns the adjacent El Segundo Sol Mexican restaurant. The group plans to debut a new restaurant in the space in fall 2023.