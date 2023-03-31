 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

After 16 Years on the Las Vegas Strip, a Burger Restaurant Closes

Stripburger & Chicken is closing for good this weekend, with another restaurant in the works to take over

by Janna Karel
Stripburger burger and a basket of chicken tenders.
Stripburger & Chicken
Lettuce Entertain You

For 16 years, Stripburger & Chicken has occupied the highly visible space on the first floor of Fashion Show Mall, facing out to Las Vegas Boulevard. A representative from Stripburger says that the restaurant will close for good, with its last day of service being Sunday, April 2.

A marquee for Stripburger &amp; Chicken on the Las Vegas Strip.
Stripburger & Chicken
Stripburger & Chicken

Stripburger made some of the best burgers on the Strip, piled high with toppings like bacon, cheese, crispy onion strings, and mushrooms. Chef Rick Moonen once called Stripburger the best hangover cure he ever experienced. “The bun-to-meat ratio is spot on and the garnishes are fresh,” he said. The restaurant also offered grilled chicken sandwiches and satisfyingly crispy buttermilk-fried jumbo chicken tenders.

The happy hour menu at Stripburger was one of the better ones in town. Mini hamburgers and hand-cut fries go for $3.50 each. Draft beer starts at $4 and well drinks are all $5. But the main draw was the burgers. The whiskey barbecue burger was loaded with onion strings, cheddar, and barbecue sauce infused with Jack Daniel’s, served with fries for $16.95. The Mexi burger came with chipotle mayo, pickled red onions, jalapeno, cotija and jack cheese, and cilantro.

Stripburger is owned by the Lettuce Entertain You Hospitality Group, which also owns the adjacent El Segundo Sol Mexican restaurant. The group plans to debut a new restaurant in the space in fall 2023.

Stripburger and Chicken

3200 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 737-8747 Visit Website
Foursquare

El Segundo Sol

3200 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 258-1211 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

José Andrés Brings His Popular Zaytinya and One Mystery Restaurant to Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

Four Las Vegas and Henderson Restaurant Closures to Know About — 2023

By Janna Karel

Announcing Las Vegas’s 2023 James Beard Award Finalists

By Janna Karel

Lotus of Siam Is Taking Its Khao Soi and Garlic Prawns to Henderson

By Janna Karel

Red Rock Casino Closes a Restaurant to Make Room for Something New

By Janna Karel

Where to Find Passover Food in Las Vegas — 2023

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world